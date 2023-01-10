Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Shots fired in Hillendale, vehicle stolen near Loch Raven Village
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
One person killed, 17-year-old injured in double shooting in SW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - One person was killed in a double shooting Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area of Caton Avenue with a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head. A second person, an unknown male, was found unresponsive inside a car. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Elderly man dies after assaulted by Baltimore hospital employee, now ruled a homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say an elderly man's death is now being ruled a homicide after he was injured by a hospital staff member in Baltimore in 2022,. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Road in Northeast Baltimore to investigate a reported aggravated assault.
Man, woman sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized, piece stolen
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police on Friday released photos of a man and woman wanted in connection withvandalizing and defacing a Harriet Tubman statue. | VIDEO ABOVE: Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen in Annapolis. WBAL-TV 11 News reported late last month that someone on Dec. 17...
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Suspect arrested for stabbing 3 men at Silver Spring McDonald's
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 34-year-old man is in police custody accused of stabbing multiple people at a Montgomery County McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Police Department said the incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.
Fire crews on the scene of 2-alarm house fire in Harford County
Fire crews with numerous volunteers are responding to a two-alarm house fire on Elbow Court. Crews are operating in the defensive mode and the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested.
Death of 75-year-old man knocked to ground in 2022 ruled a homicide
Authorities ruled the death of a 75-year-old man a homicide, Baltimore police said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was under the care of the Autumn Lake Post-Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue when he was injured on May 18, 2022. A manager at the facility told city police that a contractual employee knocked the 75-year-old man down, injuring him.
High schoolers robbed of shoes in Owings Mills district says
Owings Mills High School informed parents of three incidents in which students were robbed of their shoes.
1 victim found shot inside vehicle, 1 man shot multiple times in Baltimore shootings
Police are investigating seperate overnight shootings that occurred in Baltimore within two hours, with one person killed. On Wednesday at approximately 10:43PM, officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Names of Baltimore’s 2022 homicide victims to be displayed on a banner this weekend
(Baltimore, MD) -- The names of 333 victims killed in gun violence in Baltimore last year will go on display this weekend outside the New Covenant Church in the 1800 block of Wickes Avenue. The 20-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall banner is a project of the Guardian Angels. The community service and...
Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed
Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
Man tried 4 times for killing set free after charges dropped
Baltimore's new top prosecutor dropped all charges Friday against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him from behind bars and ending a controversial case that repeatedly raised questions about police and prosecutorial conduct. Keith Davis Jr. was accused of fatally shooting Pimlico Race...
State Police: Gunshot fired inside Delaware high school bathroom, suspect fled
NEW CASTLE, De. - Police say no one was hurt after a gunshot was fired inside a Delaware high school Tuesday afternoon. William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot fired inside the school. State Police say a...
Raunchy Tattoos Hopeful Key To ID Body Found Stuffed In Storage Container On Baltimore Porch
Police are hoping to identify the victim whose body was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned house by releasing images of his unique tattoos. The body of the man was found after neighbors complained of a foul odor emanating from the porch of an abandoned house in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue, the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5.
'An idiot with a gun' | 2 children shot getting off Metrobus
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two children were shot while getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), the shooting happened on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15 p.m.
Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, Md. - Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary. The piles of trash and waste and more are behind a gate that leads to storage units on private property. Bordering the storage...
Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown
Police say they are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred last week in Germantown. At about 9:19 p.m. last Tuesday, Jan. 3, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for a reported residential burglary, per a release from MCPD. According to police,...
