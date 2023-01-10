BALTIMORE - One person was killed in a double shooting Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area of Caton Avenue with a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head. A second person, an unknown male, was found unresponsive inside a car. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO