Baltimore, MD

Nottingham MD

Shots fired in Hillendale, vehicle stolen near Loch Raven Village

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person killed, 17-year-old injured in double shooting in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - One person was killed in a double shooting Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area of Caton Avenue with a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head. A second person, an unknown male, was found unresponsive inside a car. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man, woman sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized, piece stolen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police on Friday released photos of a man and woman wanted in connection withvandalizing and defacing a Harriet Tubman statue. | VIDEO ABOVE: Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen in Annapolis. WBAL-TV 11 News reported late last month that someone on Dec. 17...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested for stabbing 3 men at Silver Spring McDonald's

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 34-year-old man is in police custody accused of stabbing multiple people at a Montgomery County McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Police Department said the incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Death of 75-year-old man knocked to ground in 2022 ruled a homicide

Authorities ruled the death of a 75-year-old man a homicide, Baltimore police said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was under the care of the Autumn Lake Post-Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue when he was injured on May 18, 2022. A manager at the facility told city police that a contractual employee knocked the 75-year-old man down, injuring him.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man tried 4 times for killing set free after charges dropped

Baltimore's new top prosecutor dropped all charges Friday against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him from behind bars and ending a controversial case that repeatedly raised questions about police and prosecutorial conduct. Keith Davis Jr. was accused of fatally shooting Pimlico Race...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

'An idiot with a gun' | 2 children shot getting off Metrobus

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two children were shot while getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), the shooting happened on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, Md. - Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary. The piles of trash and waste and more are behind a gate that leads to storage units on private property. Bordering the storage...
OXON HILL, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown

Police say they are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred last week in Germantown. At about 9:19 p.m. last Tuesday, Jan. 3, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for a reported residential burglary, per a release from MCPD. According to police,...
GERMANTOWN, MD

