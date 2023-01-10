Read full article on original website
England vs Brazil clash at Wembley sells out
European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.The Lionesses, ranked fourth in Fifa’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on 6 April.All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match at the national stadium, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions the United States in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany....
Logan Holgate dead 18: Tributes paid to Salford and England rugby league player tipped to be ‘star of the future’
TRIBUTES have been paid to rugby league player Logan Holgate, who has died aged 18. Holgate played for Salford Under-18s and was even selected for the England Community Lions U19s last year. The Rugby Football League (RFL) announced on Wednesday that the teen, who had been at Hensingham alongside his...
England produce strong finish to win series-opener against Jamaica
England’s netball team produced a stunning fourth-quarter display to beat Jamaica 73-52 in Manchester in the opening match of their series. The Vitality Roses were trailing by three points at half-time after a bright start from the Commonwealth Games silver medallists, but Jess Thirlby’s side pulled back after the break.
Cameron Archer: Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick hopes for different threat from loanee
Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer will bring "something different" to Middlesbrough's attack following his loan move until the end of the season, says head coach Michael Carrick. The 21-year-old has four goals in 13 games for Premier League Villa, and spent time with Championship rivals Preston last term, scoring seven...
Mickey Arthur: Derbyshire head of cricket rejects Pakistan approach
Mickey Arthur has turned down the chance of a second spell as Pakistan coach in order to remain Derbyshire's head of cricket. The South African, 54, was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 when they became the top-ranked Test side. But he signed a contract extension with Derbyshire...
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
Sheffield Wednesday issue response after claims of crushing during FA Cup win over Newcastle
With the Football Association having sought the view of both clubs amid concern from the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, the Owls have confirmed they have made their submission.
Warren Gatland adds two coaches to Wales staff ahead of Six Nations
Mike Forshaw has left Sale to become Wales’ new defence coach with Alex King returning to the set-up to complete Warren Gatland’s backroom staff ahead of the Guinness Six Nations.Gatland, who was parachuted in by the Welsh Rugby Union after the sacking of Wayne Pivac last month, has hired King and Forshaw as replacements for Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins.Former England fly-half King briefly held the attack coach role in 2017 and played under Gatland at Wasps.Forshaw, meanwhile, has been prised away from Gallagher Premiership outfit Sale, who have enjoyed a fine season to date and boast the best defensive...
'Baby AB' milks the moment as new T20 begins
SA20 - South Africa's bid to muscle in on the global success of T20 franchise cricket - made a promising start in front of nearly 20,000 people at Newlands. The Mumbai Indians Cape Town cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Paarl Royals. The home team, led by a belligerent...
England 73-52 Jamaica: Roses come from behind to defeat Sunshine Girls in series opener
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England had to come from behind to beat a fast-starting...
George North: Ospreys and Wales back set for Heineken Champions Cup return
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online, Radio Wales FM/DAB (south west Wales). Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Ospreys say George North is fit for selection for the Heineken Champions Cup match against Montpellier. North,...
Thomas Young: Cardiff flanker ruled out for three months
Cardiff flanker Thomas Young will be out of action for up to three months after suffering a torn calf tendon. Young, 30, limped out of the United Rugby Championship defeat against Scarlets on 7 January. The injury rules him out of any potential Wales recall for next month's Six Nations.
Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster will face La Rochelle challenge with positive mindset - Alan O'Connor
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster second row Alan O'Connor says his side will draw on past wins away to French sides when they face La Rochelle in Saturday's Champions Cup game.
AP Interview: How Arsenal reconnected with its fans
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal, one of the most storied teams in English soccer, has endured some turbulent times since it last won the Premier League title 19 years ago. Now, sitting at the top of the table with a young and exciting team, it feels unrecognizable to the club that sparked such vocal criticism from its own fans over that period.
CTB vs ND: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Super Smash T20 2022/23, Match 16
Canterbury Kings will take on Northern Districts in the 16th match of the Super Smash T20 2022/23 on Friday. Canterbury hasn’t been consistent in this tournament and just managed to win 2 of their 5 matches. Northern Districts are 2 points clear of Canterbury and occupy the 3rd spot in the standings with 10 points.
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
Australia takes 4 spin bowlers to India for 4-test tour
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As expected, Australia is going spin-heavy for its four-test tour of India in February and March. Uncapped Todd Murphy was one of four spin bowlers named Wednesday in the Australia squad alongside fellow spinners Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson. Matthew Renshaw and Peter...
'It might be an idea for Klopp to experiment with Gakpo in a more central role'
Liverpool were fortunate to get a draw against a heavily-rotated Wolves side on Saturday, and much needs to be done in terms of attacking fluency. Cody Gakpo made his debut on the left wing, but was in and out of the game and possibly played it too safe, preferring to cut in and pass into midfield rather than take on his full-back.
Nick Evans keen to avoid ‘death by detail’ as England’s new attack coach
The former All Black is seeking ‘clarity’ as he assumes a role overseeing the national team’s attack under Steve Borthwick for the Six Nations
Sam Evans: Leicestershire opener extends contract for 2023 season
Leicestershire opener Sam Evans has signed a contract extension for the 2023 season with the Division Two club. The Leicester-born 25-year-old hit three County Championship hundreds in as many matches in 2021, including a career-best 138 against Surrey. Big scores eluded him in red-ball cricket last summer, but he made...
