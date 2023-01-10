Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
Centre Daily
FTX Collapse: Barry Silbert’s Crypto Empire Is In the Crosshairs of Regulators
The bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire continues to cause waves in the crypto space. The various firms continue to monitor each other to find out who will be the next collateral victims of this disaster after the lender BlockFi went down. All eyes have been on lender Genesis, a...
pymnts.com
France’s Market Regulator Aims to Speed Mandatory Licensing of Crypto Services
France’s market regulator wants to accelerate the mandatory licensing of cryptocurrency service providers. Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, the head of the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), said Monday (Jan. 9) at a conference that this change should be made before crypto-related European regulations come into effect, which is expected to happen in 2024, Bloomberg reported Monday.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante Predicts that Crypto-Asset Regulations will Be Solidified in 2023
The Federal bank regulatory agencies released a joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations, which is “a move that has been long anticipated by the community.”. Upon this news, Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante feels confident that 2023 will “see an increased amount of clarity...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Rally May Be a Selling Opportunity, Says Bank of America
The Coinbase (COIN) consensus analyst revenue outlook for this year is still too rosy, says Bank of America's Jason Kupferberg. He downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut his price target to $35 from $50.
CoinTelegraph
Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu receives European virtual currency license
Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu was granted a virtual currency license for the European Economic Area after two years of waiting for permission from regulatory authorities. The move allows the firm to operate in 30 countries and broaden its services within one of the world’s largest crypto markets. Speaking to...
CoinDesk
Why Blockchains Are as Important as ERP for the Future of Companies
The great decoupling. If there is a silver lining in the experiences of the last few months, it may turn out to be one that turns the world of blockchain away from financial engineering and towards more compelling business applications that truly create value.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Nexo Under Investigation in Bulgaria; Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Stealing FTX Funds
"The Hash" group discusses the latest headlines moving the crypto markets, including crypto lender Nexo being investigated by authorities in Bulgaria on suspicion of money laundering, tax offenses, banking without a license and computer fraud. Plus, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing funds and claims FTX and sister company Alameda Research collapsed because of the crypto market meltdown and inadequate hedging on Alameda's part, in a new post on Substack.
CoinDesk
As Crypto Crashes, Coinbase Bets Big on Europe
Coinbase wants potential customers in Europe to give it a warm reception as crypto winter chills trading activity in its home market. But expanding into Europe may not be enough to reverse the company's fortunes.
CoinDesk
Staked ETH Passes 16M
Almost four months after Ethereum'ssuccessful shift to a proof-of-stake network, the second-biggest blockchain has passed another major milestone. More than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into Ethereum's Beacon Chain staking contract, data from Etherscan shows.
zycrypto.com
‘Most Cryptocurrencies Will Fail’, Warns SEC’s Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has warned investors against dabbling with cryptocurrencies, likening the asset class to “the wild west”. Speaking alongside SEC commissioner Caroline Crenshaw during a Wednesday meeting with US Army on Twitter spaces, Gensler advised the soldiers against getting caught...
CoinDesk
Real Crypto Adoption Needs Real Crypto Infrastructure (These 7 Upgrades, for Starters)
Kgothatso Ngako saw a problem. He believed his neighbors in Africa would benefit from owning bitcoin, but most did not own smartphones. Internet penetration in Africa is only 30%. Millions were unable to, as the slogan puts it, "be their own bank."
bitcoinist.com
Binance Gets Thumbs Up To Trade Crypto In Sweden As Part Of European Push
Binance is making a foray into Sweden after the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority gave the crypto exchange’s Swedish subsidiary permission to administer and trade crypto currencies, the company announced on January 11. The FSA has recognized Binance Nordics AB’s registration as a financial institution, making it the seventh...
EU Crypto Exchanges Capitalize on Post-FTX Uncertainty to Attract Users
The EU cryptocurrency ecosystem has welcomed two new cryptocurrency exchanges this month. Following the sector’s renewed focus on risk management after the spectacular collapse of FTX in November, VoltCoins and Finst both announced their launch earlier this week, affirming their commitment to security and accountability. In a press release,...
CoinDesk
Canadian Crypto Exchanges Coinsquare, WonderFi in Advanced Talks to Merge: Bloomberg
Coinsquare Ltd. and WonderFi Technologies (WNDR) are in advanced talks to merge and become Canada's largest crypto exchange, according to areport from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. An official announcement could...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Coinbase Announces More Job Cuts Amid Market Jitters
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) said it's planning toreduce headcount by around 950 employees as part of a restructuring that it expects to be complete by the end of the second quarter. This article...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Behind the Scenes on Indonesia's New Official Crypto Exchange
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: As bitcoin nudges above $17,400, altcoins are surging and the "Grayscale discount" is narrowing thanks to growing speculation over Digital Currency Group's finances. Insights: Indonesia's government...
U.S. securities regulator charges Genesis, Gemini with unregistered offerings
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC with illegally selling securities to hundreds of thousands of investors through their crypto lending program.
CoinDesk
Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes
Although former U.S. President Donald Trump'snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
Crypto exchange Binance registers in Sweden
STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial watchdog said on Thursday it had registered crypto exchange Binance this week as a financial institute in the country. The registration allows Binance to launch a website in Swedish and in other ways market itself directly to consumers in the Nordic country, Per Nordkvist, deputy head of the Financial Supervisory Authority's banks division, told Reuters.
