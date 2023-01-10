Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Check Your Health- Focus on Health, Not Weight, in the New Year
With the start of the new year, many people adopt resolutions to lose weight through a new diet. But such diets often are more of a barrier than a breakthrough to health, said Tiana Barker, registered dietitian with Intermountain Healthcare. “Diets do not work long term, and yo-yo dieting can...
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
a-z-animals.com
Dog Eating Your Underwear? Here’s Why
Our beloved pups are known for being curious critters. They use their mouth to explore the world around them, and this often means chewing on things they shouldn’t. Some dogs will chew on and eat anything in their path, and a crowd favorite for dogs seems to be our underwear.
EatingWell
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
How to treat and prevent dumping syndrome, a common and sometimes serious side effect of bariatric surgery
Eating foods high in sugar or simple carbs after bariatric surgery may lead to dumping syndrome, which can cause stomach upset, fatigue, and weakness.
Doctor and anti-aging expert shares her weight loss secrets
Dr. Emitis Hosoda, 53, from Washington, is an internal medicine specialist who lost 100 pounds.
yourerie
Your Health: Benefits of bariatric surgery
More than two out of every five adults in the U.S. are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more!. “We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk...
Your Body Odor May Be A Sign Of Hormonal Changes
Body odor is typically caused by the breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin, which causes a distinct odor. However, hormonal changes play a role too.
scitechdaily.com
Secrets to Aging Gracefully: Researchers Uncover Factors Linked to Optimal Aging
Findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults. What are the keys to “successful” or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age.
People With Diabetes Struggle to Find Ozempic as It Soars in Popularity as a Weight Loss Aid
Tammie Rachell Largent-Phillips, a 52-year-old with Type 2 diabetes, has managed the condition over the past two years using a drug called Ozempic, which helps people with diabetes keep blood sugar levels in check. But in November, she was forced to switch to another medication, insulin. The Ozempic she needed...
Medical News Today
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
Pregnant women who eat Mediterranean diet ‘less likely to develop potentially fatal condition’
Mothers-to-be who follow a Mediterranean-style diet are more than a quarter less likely to develop a potentially fatal pregnancy condition, according to a new study.Scientists found that following the eating pattern, which consists mainly of fruit, vegetables, nuts, olive oil, whole grains and fish, reduces the risk of pre-eclampsia by 28 per cent.The positive impact was particularly noticeable among older mothers aged 35 or more, according to the findings.Researchers from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California, discovered that women who conceived while adhering to the anti-inflammatory diet had a “significantly lower” risk of developing the...
New quiz can help reveal if your child is has autism with 95% accuracy
A NEW quiz can help reveal if your child has autism and experts says it's 95 per cent effective. Parents who think their little ones might be struggling can refer to the 33 questions to garner information on their child's condition, experts in Ohio, US state. The NHS states that...
Timing of Meals for Diabetes
When it comes to diabetes, it’s not just what you eat that’s important in controlling your blood sugar, but also when you eat.
Experts Say These Are The Best Superfoods To Snack On For Weight Loss
“Weight loss” and “snacking” are two words that you may not associate together. After all, many of the most popular (and tastiest) snacks out there are notoriously processed, unhealthy, and terrible for slimming down. However, there are actually tons of options that are equally healthy, delicious, and satisfying. When it comes to the best foods for weight loss, many of the healthiest options are known as “superfoods,” which are foods that are packed with nutrients and typically low in calories and fat. And luckily, many superfoods make the perfect snack.
boldsky.com
Kalonji Seeds For Weight Loss: Benefits And How To Use It In Cooking
Kalonji, also known as black cumin, black seed, and Nigella sativa, is a flowering plant. Its seeds have long been used in herbal medicine to treat diabetes and arthritis. Kalonji seeds and oil contain active compounds called phytochemicals, including phytosterols, which have been shown to provide a variety of health benefits, including weight loss [1].
Harvard Health
Low-carb diet helps cut blood sugar levels in people with prediabetes
Several health measures — including blood glucose levels and weight — improved. For most people, there’s no single healthy way to eat, though there are healthy foods and eating patterns. Yet for people with prediabetes, a low-carb diet could quickly bring elevated A1C levels back to a healthier range, a trial published in JAMA Network Opensuggests.
How Much Milk Should A Toddler Drink? Pediatricians Explain
If you think your coffee habit is real, take a look at how much milk a toddler drinks in a day. A glass in the morning, a carton with lunch, 8 ounces at dinner, and a warm sippy cup before bed — it’s one helluva habit. It’s not like it’s forced on them, or that parents have all been brainwashed by marketing from Big Milk. It’s just, you know, something they’ll drink. Besides, it’s healthy enough. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), after all, recommends toddlers have up to 24 ounces of milk a day. But how much milk should a toddler drink?
Comments / 0