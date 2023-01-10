Indiana graduation rate sees small decrease

(The Center Square) – Almost 87% of Indiana’s class of 2022 earned a high school degree, according to new state Department of Education’s graduation rates.

The graduation rate saw a decrease of less than one-tenth of a percentage point from last year. The rate dropped to 86.61% in 2022 from 86.69% in 2021. The Indiana rate outperformed the national rate by 1.5% in 2022 and 0.94% in 2021.

“Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment or enlistment leading to service,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said. “As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured.”

Changes include increasing access to a high-value postsecondary credential before graduation, high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, and flexibility for high schools, Jenner said.

Graduation rates increased from 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022 for Black students; from 82.66% to 83.86% for Hispanic students; and from 82.80% to 85.60% for English learners. The graduation rate increased by almost 2 percentage points for special education students and almost 1 percentage point for students receiving free and reduced price meals, according to the IDOE.

The non-waiver graduation rate improved from 78.78% in 2021 to 80.58% in 2022. Students who qualify for a waiver fail to complete postsecondary-readiness competency requirements by the end of senior year.