This Week in Trivia: Billboard, iPods, & Prince Harry’s Middle Name

"Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir, Spare, finally hit shelves on Tuesday, with some stores in Britain opening at midnight to sell copies to the most devoted royal fans. Snippets have been trickling into the press for days, including details about a physical altercation between Harry and his brother William over comments made about his wife, Meghan Markle. In the book, Harry provides more context around his complicated relationship with his brother and the frustrations that come with the role of royal "spare." (As the eldest son, William is heir to the British throne, making the odds of Harry ever being crowned king slim.) Harry also delves into the grief he experienced after the death of Princess Diana, his decade-long military career, mental health issues, and his experiences with sex and drugs. Spare has already topped the list of best-sellers on Amazon's U.K. site, and many retailers are offering discounts to juice sales. The book is widely expected to be among the year's top sellers. Now, with copies in stores, readers can decide for themselves if it was worth all the hype. "

2 DAYS AGO