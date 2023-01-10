ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery

2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better.  Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft.  He wasn't able to play ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NOW CONFIRMED Tornado Warning for Northern Perry: High Concern for Greensboro

Emergency Mamagement confirms tornado on the ground at Greensboro. Has video from a friend. A tornado debris signature is now showing up on the Greensboro storm. The NWS is upgrading to a CONFIRMED Tornado Warning. ORIGINAL POST. Very strong rotation indicating possible tornado moving into Greensboro now. Take cover immediately!
GREENSBORO, AL
Alabama Football: CFB’s offseason theme will be wrong

Get ready for the onslaught, Alabama football fans. Over the next eight months, a downfall of the Alabama Crimson Tide program will be frequently discussed. Only a TCU victory on Monday night could have derailed the talk. Now that the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back National Champions, it will be repeatedly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained

An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
