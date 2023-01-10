Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway passes at the age of 42
The eighth graders at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri are in mourning today. They have shut the door of a popular teacher’s classroom. It’s out of respect for their English teacher, a teacher they loved so much. Former Bama running back Ahmaad Galloway has died. School...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
WKRG
Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery
2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better. Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft. He wasn't able to play ...
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
alabamawx.com
NOW CONFIRMED Tornado Warning for Northern Perry: High Concern for Greensboro
Emergency Mamagement confirms tornado on the ground at Greensboro. Has video from a friend. A tornado debris signature is now showing up on the Greensboro storm. The NWS is upgrading to a CONFIRMED Tornado Warning. ORIGINAL POST. Very strong rotation indicating possible tornado moving into Greensboro now. Take cover immediately!
‘A beautiful human being’: US Army vet among 2 found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County
One of two men found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army because of an injury, and his family believes he was set up to be robbed when he was killed. Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, also 23, were found...
Alabama Football: CFB’s offseason theme will be wrong
Get ready for the onslaught, Alabama football fans. Over the next eight months, a downfall of the Alabama Crimson Tide program will be frequently discussed. Only a TCU victory on Monday night could have derailed the talk. Now that the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back National Champions, it will be repeatedly...
Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
Alabama Football: Ole Miss fans confident Lane Kiffin will hire Pete Golding
Whether it remains only rumors or if there is a more sound basis for conjecture, Ole Miss fans are confident Alabama Football, DC, Pete Golding is moving to Oxford. And most of them are quite happy about it. Multiple Ole Miss message boards have lengthy threads about how Lane Kiffin...
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in West Alabama
Some residences have been destroyed, trees and power lines are down and other damage reports are coming in after possible tornadoes moved through West Alabama Thursday morning. No serious injuries or loss of life have been reported as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but crews are heading out now to evaluate...
Look: Here's Where Nick Saban Ranked Alabama In Final Coaches Poll
You'll never guess where Nick Saban ranked Alabama in the final Coaches Poll of the season. We're joking. You absolutely know how Saban feels about his Crimson Tide. Saban ranked Georgia first and his Alabama Crimson Tide second in the final Coaches Poll of the season. He has TCU ...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0