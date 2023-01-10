Bears GM Addresses Taking a QB With Draft’s No. 1 Pick

He was asked if Fields is ‘your guy’ but didn’t give a direct yes or no.

The Bears are in possession of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and the team’s leadership isn’t ruling out a big decision that would rock the sport should they decide to go for it.

Chicago already has its franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, but when asked if he’s “your guy” and if they’ll take a signal-caller with the top pick, general manager Ryan Poles didn’t give a direct yes or no answer.

“We’re gonna do the same thing as we’ve always done,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We’re gonna evaluate the draft class, and I would say this: I’d have to be absolutely blown away to make that type of decision.”



Alabama’s Bryce Young is widely considered to be the first quarterback to be selected in this year’s draft. But such a move would shock the NFL world after Fields had somewhat of a breakout year. In just his second season in the pros, he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns, falling just shy of the quarterback rushing record for a season that Lamar Jackson set in 2019 at 1,206 yards.

Fields also threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Poles added that he “has to get better as a passer,” according to the Chicago Sun Times . If the team were to draft his replacement, they’d likely trade Fields, 23, for a massive haul.