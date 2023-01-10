Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusmonthly.com
Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage
Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
columbusnavigator.com
This Southern Biscuit Restaurant Is Finally Open At Polaris
There’s a new biscuit joint in town. Maple Street Biscuit Company has finally opened at Polaris. The southern biscuit chain serves “serves brunch style comfort food with a modern twist” and after much anticipation, they opened the doors at 1310 Polaris Pkwy last week. I grew up...
This adoptable dog in central Ohio is ready to find his running buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate. The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.” “He has a lot […]
cwcolumbus.com
Molson Coors embracing 'Dry January' with 0% alcohol cocktail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A projected growth in the market for non-alcoholic beverages has one brewer embracing 'Dry January.'. The company behind Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and other alcoholic beverages is releasing a zero-proof canned cocktail called Roxie. Molson Coors cited data from beverage market analyst firm...
cwcolumbus.com
Hocking Hills ranked among most beautiful and popular state parks in the nation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking Hills ranked fourth in a recent analysis of the most beautiful state parks and sixth in U.S. state parks growing in popularity. Travel Lens conducted an in-depth study of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and google search data to put together a list of the most beautiful and popular state parks.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Things you should never store in your garage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new year is a time many of us start cleaning and organizing our homes to prepare for springtime. But before you put all that junk in the garage, beware. Ah the garage, that giant vacuum cleaner of a room where old bicycles and lawnmowers go to die. Where jugs of […]
2 new exhibitions coming to Franklin Park Conservatory this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the new year rolls in, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is rolling in two exhibitions. Thousands of orchid blooms will be shown in the annual orchid exhibition. The display includes four themed-vignettes: Summer Breeze, Sweet Treats, Bumblebee Picnic and Day at the Beach. Visitors...
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
6 developments happening in 2023 to watch out for in Columbus
Keep an eye on Columbus' ever-changing landscape.
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WSYX ABC6
Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
4 Unusual Facts About Columbus
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Steals Wallets from Local Planet Fitness
Fairfield County – A man was caught on camera stealing several peoples wallets at a local work out facility. According to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office on December 26, 2022, an unknown black male, pictured below, entered the Canal Winchester Planet Fitness Gym, went into the locker room, stealing several wallets and credit cards. The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a newer silver Kia Sportage, and went to Walmart on South High Street in Columbus. This suspect, and the driver of the vehicle, then went into said Walmart, using the stolen credit cards to purchase several gift cards.
cwcolumbus.com
National Veterans Memorial and Museum open with $1 admission on MLK Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is offering $1 admission. She Serves | Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors. The museum is located at 300 W. Broad Street in...
Delaware Gazette
Edge Adventure Park proposed in Westerville
There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, regarding the proposed Edge Adventure Park in Westerville. The meeting will be held in the Community Center’s multi-purpose rooms, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville. The park would be in a wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland...
