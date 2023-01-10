Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Man Arrested For Links to Recent Burglaries After Attempting to Flee Police
Jacksonville Police apprehended a man wanted in relation to previous burglaries in town this week last night. Jacksonville Police were on patrol for a wanted subject in the 800 block Hackett Avenue shortly after 8:15 last night. Police later located the subject in question, 30 year old David Z.K. Morris of the 900 block of Allen Avenue at a residence in that area at 8:24PM.
$30 robbery is Crime of Week
The robbery of thirty dollars by a couple of guys on bikes last Saturday morning is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Police say it happened at Eleventh Street and North Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m. Jan. 7, when the two suspects knocked down the victim. You can earn a cash reward and remain anonymous if you can help.
Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
Guns, Ammo, Drugs Seized In Springfield Home Search
A burglary investigation has led Sangamon County deputies to a stash of firearms, drugs, and cash. The burglary occurred December 14th at a home on East Cornell. The investigation led deputies to carry out a search at the home of 34-year-old Nicholas Groth on East Cedar. They found four rifles, including an AR-15 with a scope… parts of eight other firearms… 21 ammunition magazines for pistols and 16 for rifles… hundreds of separate rounds of ammo… four grams of methamphetamine… and $264 in currency, along with a stolen log splitter.
Man Convicted Of Domestic Battery After Fight With Brother
A Springfield man could face years behind bars following his conviction for a fight with his brother. 31-year-old Aaron Fuller was convicted of aggravated domestic battery by a Sangamon County jury that deliberated just over an hour after two days of testimony. State’s Attorney Dan Wright says Fuller and his brother got into an altercation at the brother’s home in Springfield in May of 2020, and during the fight, Fuller hit his brother repeatedly, causing multiple fractures of bones around the eyes.
Suspect Sought In I-O Vandalism Case
The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Someone allegedly used a rock to damage the exterior sign of a barbershop on Main Street in the city's Indian Orchard section overnight Tuesday. Police say they believe the suspect actually taped the action as...
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
Lawyer for Illinois EMTs charged with patient's murder reacts to 'very odd criminal case'
The lawyer for two Illinois EMTs charged with the murder of a Black man who was strapped to a stretcher facedown called it a "very odd criminal case."
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death
Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing
Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
Teen accused of shooting another teen in Decatur pleads guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon. Court records indicted that on Jan. 6, Jerome Cole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class 1 felony.
Two EMS workers arrested for death of patient
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned that two EMS workers were arrested and charged with the murder of a patient. The Sangamon County State's Attorney shared that Earl L. Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy...
Body camera footage released of man face down in stretcher
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police released the body camera footage of the police with Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield. The victim, Moore was placed face down on the gurney and had straps tightened across his back. Moore later died that night when he was taken to...
Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage
The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
Hearing held for man convicted of raping, murdering Downers Grove girl 37 years ago
There was a hearing for Robert Turner, who’s seeking clemency after being sentenced to death for 1985 the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Bridget Drobney from Downers Grove in downstate Gillespie.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
Monticello mother reacts after son with autism found safe
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared. Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong. “My daughter […]
