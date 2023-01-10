Read full article on original website
I’m So Here For Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Pivoting Back To Rom-Coms, And His Co-Star Is Perfect
After taking to the skies with Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Glen Powell is pivoting back to the rom-com genre, and he has an excellent co-star lined up.
'Titanic' returning to theatres in February
Director James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic will be returning to theatres in February in celebration of the movie’s 25th anniversary.
Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake
After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
James Cameron Says He Had to 'Twist' Leonardo DiCaprio's Arm for Titanic at Golden Globes 2023
"He didn't want to do it. He thought it was boring," the director told PEOPLE about DiCaprio in an exclusive interview at the Golden Globes Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't sure he wanted the role of Jack in Titanic. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, director James Cameron said he had to convince DiCaprio, now 48, to take the job that would end up helping launch him to superstardom. "He didn't want to do a leading man," recalls Cameron. "I had to really twist his...
Collider
11 Screen Actors Who Got Their Start in Theater, From Cate Blanchett to Hugh Jackman
There are many successful actors around today that are synonymous with the stage. Stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patti Lupone made their names by performing on Broadway. Theater is the original form of acting, dating all the way back to Ancient Greece. It is the perfect jumping-off point for anyone interested in delving deep into a character study. Stage acting is a full-time career for countless performers who remain in theater exclusively. However, many talented actors who started on the stage seamlessly transitioned to the screen and have become some of your favorite movie stars working today.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
Popculture
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gets Streaming Release Date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still reeling in millions at the box office, but it will soon be available to stream on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced that Wakanda Forever will be available on its streaming platform starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disney+ is also home to most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, including the first Black Panther movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Kevin Costner movies, ranked
Very few actors were in great demand in the ’80s quite like Kevin Costner. Starring in several acclaimed projects since his debut, and still kicking it with the best of them four decades later, the Hollywood legend is an undeniable icon in the film industry. He has established himself, not just as a strong and captivating actor, but as a remarkable director as well.
Collider
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Steven Spielberg Ties Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, More With Golden Globes Best Director Win
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg tied Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone, Milos Forman and David Lean with the second-most best director wins. This year’s wins marks Spielberg’s third win for best director at the Globes, and he’s been nominated 14 times in the category, the most of any director. It also marks his first win for a competitive Globe, rather than an honorary one, in nearly a quarter-century.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
Jason Blum Predicts ‘RRR’ Will Win Best Picture: ‘Mark It Down, Please’
Jason Blum is predicting this year’s Best Picture winner. The Blumhouse founder and “M3GAN” mega-producer tweeted that S.S. Rajamouli’s historical epic “RRR” will take home the 2023 Oscar for Best Picture. “I’m going with ‘RRR’ winning best pic,” Blum tweeted. “You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar.” Blum added, “It’s RRR time. Don’t miss it. And no I’m not involved in any way. Nor do I know anyone associated with the movie. Just see it.” “RRR” centers on real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr., known as NTR Jr) and Alluri...
Collider
How to Watch 'The Price We Pay': Showtimes and Streaming
The Golden Age of slasher movies, which ran from 1978 to 1984, is when the Slasher subgenre of horror reached its zenith. The subgenre was made popular and financially successful by movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974). The director Ryûhei Kitamura, known for his Subterranean Slasher film The Midnight Meat Train (2008) is bringing another horror thriller film, The Price We Pay, infused with his signature slasher action. A mysterious psychopath, an ex-ranger turned robber, and an unwitting hostage is thrown into unexpected and extraordinary circumstances in the movie.
Collider
Francis Ford Coppola's Most Troubled Productions
Any list of the greatest filmmakers of all time would be incomplete without the inclusion of Francis Ford Coppola. The incredible director behind such all-time classics as The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, The Rainmaker, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and Peggy Sue Got Married is a creative force like no other that changed the industry in countless ways. It’s often said that there is a little bit of madness that comes with any work of genius, and that description certainly applies to many of Coppola’s projects. Many of his films, some of which are considered now to be classics, suffered through notoriously troubled productions.
DGA Awards Film Nominations: Steven Spielberg, Martin McDonagh, Todd Field, Joseph Kosinski & The Daniels Vying For Top Prize
The Directors Guild of America has nominated Tár‘s Todd Field, Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski, Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Martin McDonagh and The Fabelmans’ Steven Spielberg for the top feature film prize at its 75th annual DGA Awards. RELATED: DGA Awards Sets TV, Documentary And Commercials Nominations For 75th Anniversary Edition While women were shut out of the marquee race, the DGA nominated four for its First-Time Feature Film Prize: Alice Diop (Saint Omer), Audrey Diwan (Happening), Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (Murina) and Charlotte Wells (Aftersun). John Patton Ford also is nominated, for Emily the Criminal. Winners...
thedigitalfix.com
Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King may become Yellowstone-esque universe
Writer Taylor Sheridan is taking over television, with his ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. Somehow, in between making a plethora of western TV series, he has also found the time to make two more shows – the crime dramas Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, and Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. And Paramount say that there’s potential to turn Tulsa King into a franchise like Yellowstone.
Collider
Eli Roth Directing 'Thanksgiving' Film Based on His 'Grindhouse' Trailer
Eli Roth is known for his horror movies. He is infamously the director of The Green Inferno, a movie that was delayed and banned for its violence in many places. He's got a unique style when it comes to his take on the genre and has had many projects in the works. Most recently, he was working on an adaptation of the game Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramirez, and more. But Roth is passing along the reins for the reshoots to Tim Miller so that he can make way on his next feature-length film: Thanksgiving.
Collider
Jonathan Majors' Best Movies to Check out Before He Dominates 2023
If you haven’t heard the name Jonathan Majors yet, expect to hear it quite a lot over the next year. Majors has quickly become one of the biggest rising stars in the film industry, and he’s set to have the biggest year of his career thus far in 2023. After stopping by the Sundance Film Festival for the World Premiere of Elijah Bynum’s new drama Magazine Dreams, Majors will appear as the main antagonist in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Given that Phase 6 is set to feature Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it looks like Majors’ role as Kang the Conqueror won’t be a “one shot” bad guy at all.
Collider
Every Disney+ Star Wars Project Coming Out in 2023, Ranked According to Reddit
The face of Star Wars television has changed a lot since Chapter 1 of The Mandalorian aired on November 12, 2019. Instantly enamored by the stoic and mysterious bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his cute little green friend Grogu, audiences have since seen Lucasfilm significantly expand the Star Wars canon, shining light on a range of new stories in the galaxy far, far away. 2022 alone saw the release of The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tales of the Jedi, and breakout critical hit Andor.
