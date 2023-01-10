Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
cwcolumbus.com
30% larger than a large, Pizza Hut bringing back '90s era 'Big New Yorker'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pizza lovers can rejoice with an even larger slice of pie. Pizza Hut is bringing back its 16-inch "Big New Yorker" that launched 24 years ago. "The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts™ and Detroit-Style pizza," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."
cwcolumbus.com
Partners to improve existing Columbus apartment complex and keep affordable
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership between the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and an emerging non-profit is developing a strategy to create more affordable housing in Franklin County. The Columbus Housing Enterprise (CHE) was formed by developers Bob Weiler and Don Kelley and their families. The project...
cwcolumbus.com
Sonic Temple festival returns to Columbus for Memorial Day weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple is back after a three-year hiatus!. Rock fans can see headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS along with 75 other bands such as Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Deftones, and more. The rock festival comes to Historic Crew...
cwcolumbus.com
Monster Jam Arena Championship Series Central coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monster Jam is thundering back into Columbus this spring!. At Monster Jam, world champion drivers rip through the dirt in their 6-ton trucks in competitions such as racing, donuts, freestyle, and skills competitions. Fans can even get to see the trucks up close, take pictures with the drivers, and have an insider look at how the trucks are built and operate.
cwcolumbus.com
Couple charged in death of 8-month-old boy still on the run, according to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies across the state continue to search for a woman and her boyfriend wanted in the death of the woman’s infant son. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Marquell Smith, who died Monday night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
cwcolumbus.com
Large amount of cash, drugs seized in Chillicothe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A search warrant led police to a large amount of cash and drugs in Chillicothe. Chillicothe police said its SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East 7th Street around 1 p.m. Officers said they seized a large amount of heroin,...
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
cwcolumbus.com
Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
cwcolumbus.com
National Veterans Memorial and Museum open with $1 admission on MLK Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is offering $1 admission. She Serves | Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors. The museum is located at 300 W. Broad Street in...
cwcolumbus.com
The Foundation at the forefront of NIL in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name, image, and likeness is adding a layer of complexity to the college sports landscape, but if it is utilized properly, it can also be a big benefit to programs. Collectives like, “The Foundation” are spearheading efforts to maximize NIL in Columbus. The...
cwcolumbus.com
14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
cwcolumbus.com
Mother, boyfriend charged with murder of 8-month-old, according to court documents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother of an 8-month-old baby boy that died Monday night in North Linden and her boyfriend have been charged with murder. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr, 24, have both been charged with murder, Franklin County Municipal Court documents show. Warrants have been filed for their arrest.
cwcolumbus.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing teen in Mansfield hotel
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of killing a teenager at a Mansfield hotel was arrested by a federal fugitive task force in Columbus. Thirty-one-year-old Monteles Holland was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 10 around 11:20 a.m. Holland...
cwcolumbus.com
Two injured in Logan County crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for injuries following an accident in Logan County. Around 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 and was struck by a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. Both were taken to area hospitals.
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors remember five-year-old boy who died, police say, under suspicious circumstances
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in a north Columbus neighborhood are remembering a little boy, who is now the center of a suspicious death investigation being handled by The Columbus Division of Police. "It's mortifying, it's unbelievable that happened in this day and age," said Dave Dodaro, who lives...
cwcolumbus.com
Father using pain of daughter's death to help other grieving families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Burying a child is a pain no parent should have to endure. One father knows the heartache all too well. After losing his young daughter in an accident involving a 4-wheeler, Cecil Hicks was broken, but he took that darkness and turned it into light for other families trying to make it through.
