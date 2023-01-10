Read full article on original website
Related
18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts
We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
bookriot.com
The Best Mystery Books: 2023 Upcoming Titles
There are plenty of exciting new book releases to look forward to in 2023, particularly when it comes to mystery novels. While the upcoming year is set to bring plenty of highly anticipated new titles to shelves from across all genres, including sci-fi, fantasy, romance, and nonfiction, it will be a particularly rich year for some of the best mystery books. 2023 promises pulse-pounding murder mysteries and cozy whodunits. You’re sure to find a title that suits your interest on this list.
Kirkus Reviews
Introducing Kids to a Pioneer of Black Comics
Jackie Ormes should be better known. She was the first Black woman cartoonist to be nationally syndicated in the United States. Her character Torchy Brown was the first Black woman character to star in a newspaper comic. Her mass-produced Patti-Jo doll, based on her cartoon character of the same name, was the first Black doll to have an extensive wardrobe. Her civil rights activism, which included producing fashion shows to raise money for causes, attracted the attention of the FBI. But a new children’s picture book promises to bring Ormes further out of obscurity. With lively words by Traci N. Todd and fun, highly detailed illustrations by Shannon Wright, Holding Her Own: The Exceptional Life of Jackie Ormes (Orchard/Scholastic, Jan. 3) tells the story of Ormes, her art, and her activism in a colorful and entertaining flourish that wonderfully matches the unmistakable style and buoyant, determined spirit of its subject.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of Marie Van Brittan Brown, The Black Woman Who Invented The Modern Home Security System
A nurse from Queens, New York, Marie Van Brittan Brown created the first video home security system in 1966, paving the way for the technology we use today. As a nurse living in Queens, Marie Van Brittan Brown was used to working the night shift. And in the 1960s, Brown’s husband, Albert, also worked unusual hours as an electronics technician.
The 13 Best Women's Fiction Books Of 2022
We really are living in the golden age of content, and it is more clear than ever in the books that were published in 2022. From phenomenal debut novels to highly-anticipated follow-ups from renowned authors, readers of women's fiction, in particular, have experienced an incredible year of literature. It can...
Black History Month Through the Years: Every Black History Month Theme Since 1928
95 years of Black History Month themes.
Kirkus Reviews
2023 Preview: Teen & YA Books
By the looks of things so far, this year is shaping up to be a memorable one for teen literature, with intriguing new releases by beloved established writers and exciting debut authors alike. Here are 10 upcoming releases you won’t want to miss. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by...
crimereads.com
9 Literary Classics for the Contemporary Crime Reader
I spent a year after college teaching English in a quiet little town in Moravia. Without Internet, a television with only two channels (one German, the other Czech), and no friends, I did a lot of reading. My focus during this time was legendary. I flipped the pages through Crime and Punishment as if it were a convenience store bodice-ripper, so taken was I by the tortured young protagonist (23 years old, just like me!) who wondered, in his half-starved, desperate state, if killing someone might be justified—nay, even the ethical thing to do!—if the victim was a bad person.
Is ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Based on a True Story? How Edgar Allan Poe Inspired the Netflix Mystery
The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix is a new murder mystery movie that asks the question: Hey, what if Edgar Allan Poe was there?. The Pale Blue Eye, which began streaming today, is a movie adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel of the same name. Christian Bale stars as a seasoned 19th-century detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) who teams up with a young and eager Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling) to investigate a series of murders at the United States Military Academy. Most of us know Edgar Allan Poe as that goth poet dude who loved ravens, but true scholars know Poe was also instrumental to the creation of the detective fiction genre as its known today. That’s most likely because he was a really good writer, and not because he was involved in a real-life murder mystery at a young age.
Award-winning novelist Russell Banks dead at 82
Russell Banks, an award-winning novelist noted for his vivid portrayals of working-class Americans dealing with social and economic issues, died Saturday. He was 82. Banks died at his home in Saratoga Springs, New York, The New York Times reported. The cause of death was cancer, his literary agent, Ellen Levine, told the newspaper on Sunday. His editor, Dan Halpern, also confirmed the author’s death to The Associated Press.
crimereads.com
Authors Who Write Outstanding Mystery Series and Stellar Standalones
Writing a series is like spending a weekend with old friends, taking long walks to catch up and to ponder the future. Eating familiar food, laughing at old jokes, and going home refreshed, grounded by sharing part of your life with people you know inside out. Writing a standalone is...
The Significance of Black History Month and Why It Is Celebrated in February
It started with birthday celebrations of two prominent leaders.
NPR
'Still Pictures' offers one more glimpse of writer Janet Malcolm
New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at age 87, was a journalist who interrogated her own methods and motives as assiduously as she questioned her subjects. She continued this practice right through her last book. Still Pictures, her posthumously published quasi-memoir, is a series of recollections triggered...
'Something that happens in fiction': romance writer Susan Meachen's fake death reminds us 'the author' is a construct
2023 may have peaked early for those of us who are fascinated by online literary controversies and fakes: Cat Person, Bad Art Friend, #ReceptioGate. Two-and-a-half years ago, a Facebook post announced the death by suicide of the indie romance author Susan Meachen. But on January 6 this year, Meachen herself appeared on Facebook and Twitter, quipping “reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”. It’s unclear exactly what happened - in part because the story revolves around accusations of fake news and fake identities, so it’s hard to pin down who said what. What we know is that someone referring to Meachen...
From ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ to ‘Sports Illustrated,’ over 1,600 books banned from Connecticut prisons
Conn. (WTNH) — Book banning is a hot-button issue sweeping through the United States. In most cases, these controversies are centered around censorship in schools and libraries. Many educational institutes in the U.S. have banned books discussing race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, and more. This trend has only spiked in the last few years. […]
‘Let the fun begin!’ Why did romance writer Susan Meachen fake her own death? | Arwa Mahdawi
Two years after her apparent suicide, the novelist has announced she is still very much alive. Is this what it takes to sell books nowadays, wonders Arwa Mahdawi
whatshotblog.com
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Book Club Questions
Taylor Jenkins Reid’s books are perfect for book club discussions and these Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book club questions will give you lots of food for thought!. The fifth book by popular author Taylor Jenkins-Reid, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was hugely popular when it was released in 2017.
The best recent poetry – review roundup
The Book of Desire by Meena Kandasamy (Galley Beggar, £14.99) A translation of the third part of the Tirukkural, one of the earliest works of Tamil poetry. As Kandasamy explains, Tamil poetry has long been sidelined within Indian culture, with the explicit content of The Book of Desire attracting much moralising censorship down the centuries. The text bristles with electrifying encounters, dramas of social shame and separation, and solitary longing (“I swim the rough seas / of sexual desire, I see / no shore – in the dead / of night, I am alone”). The poem’s treatment of caste in a Brahmin world (“all lives are equal by birth”) is also bold. Kandasamy’s pellucid translation is a radically decolonising and feminist gesture, and an important moment for Tamil poetry in English.
slj.com
Beaky Barnes | This Week’s Comics
Beaky Barnes Egg On The Loose tops this week’s list of new comics, manga, and graphic novels ringing in the new year along with a new Show Me History from Portable Press. Other highlights include the second issue of Family Time from Ablaze Publishing. Little Brown Books for Young Readers releases Baloney and Friends Dream Big, while Random House Books for Young Readers releases Pizza and Taco Volumem 5 Rock Out.
Netflix's Heartwarming Film 'Dog Gone' Is Based on an Incredible True Story
All pet owners adore their furry (scaly, feathery, et cetera) friends, but some love their pets. And when it comes to dog owners, forget it. They put their scruffy mutts on shiny pedestals, viewing them as the reason they live and breathe. And hey, we don't blame them; dogs are ethereal beings. But with so much love comes the inevitable heartbreak. And while heartbreak often means death, a different kind of loss may precede the unavoidable Rainbow Bridge crossing.
The Mary Sue
New York City, NY
519
Followers
10K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.https://www.themarysue.com/
Comments / 0