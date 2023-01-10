Jackie Ormes should be better known. She was the first Black woman cartoonist to be nationally syndicated in the United States. Her character Torchy Brown was the first Black woman character to star in a newspaper comic. Her mass-produced Patti-Jo doll, based on her cartoon character of the same name, was the first Black doll to have an extensive wardrobe. Her civil rights activism, which included producing fashion shows to raise money for causes, attracted the attention of the FBI. But a new children’s picture book promises to bring Ormes further out of obscurity. With lively words by Traci N. Todd and fun, highly detailed illustrations by Shannon Wright, Holding Her Own: The Exceptional Life of Jackie Ormes (Orchard/Scholastic, Jan. 3) tells the story of Ormes, her art, and her activism in a colorful and entertaining flourish that wonderfully matches the unmistakable style and buoyant, determined spirit of its subject.

2 DAYS AGO