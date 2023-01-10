ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast

SEATTLE (AP) — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Flooding threatens to isolate a California peninsula as river surges

Central California's Monterey Peninsula could become isolated from the rest of the state Thursday as the Salinas River surges toward an expected moderate flood stage, authorities warned. "You need to be preparing for what could be the Monterey Peninsula island," Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday afternoon. Evacuation orders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelSkills 01-11-23 California's ban on 200,000 vehicles took effect last week

The roads are expected to see fewer vehicles now that a law passed years ago has come into effect.  Clean air regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008 banned any diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from the roads beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This translates to about 200,000 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks. “Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB stated. Opposing the move are trucking associations who question how this will hurt the industry as it’s still in recovery. They argue that “With the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen what the impact will be.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
