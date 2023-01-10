Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast
SEATTLE (AP) — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
Thursday Getaway: Best Valentine’s Day hotel deals in California
Save 30% on a romantic suite in Tahoe if you go during the week.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
California storms dump 3 to 4 feet of snow across Lake Tahoe area
Multiple Tahoe resorts have now seen 300 inches of snow so far, with more storms coming.
How to spend the day in Napa if you're not a wine lover
There's more to this sought-after stretch of Northern California than just award-winning wine.
SFGate
Flooding threatens to isolate a California peninsula as river surges
Central California's Monterey Peninsula could become isolated from the rest of the state Thursday as the Salinas River surges toward an expected moderate flood stage, authorities warned. "You need to be preparing for what could be the Monterey Peninsula island," Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday afternoon. Evacuation orders...
SFGate
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
Billionaire Larry Ellison ticketed by Lanai cop on Hawaii island he owns
Not even a 98% ownership stake on a Hawaii island can get you out of a driving ticket.
Boulder crushes car in Southern California, barely misses man
"I feel like it's almost a 'Final Destination' move, but in real life."
SFGate
Thousands evacuated, boy swept away, as strongest atmospheric river yet hits California
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate a seaside community Monday, and a 5-year-old boy was swept away in a creek, authorities said, as the latest in a string of strong storms triggered mudslides and caused widespread flooding across California. The storms Monday caused significant damage...
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
TravelSkills 01-11-23 California's ban on 200,000 vehicles took effect last week
The roads are expected to see fewer vehicles now that a law passed years ago has come into effect. Clean air regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008 banned any diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from the roads beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This translates to about 200,000 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks. “Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB stated. Opposing the move are trucking associations who question how this will hurt the industry as it’s still in recovery. They argue that “With the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen what the impact will be.”
Calif. storm updates: Nearly 37,000 evacuated from hardest-hit areas
A frontal band with intense heavy rain and powerful winds ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday.
How much rain did San Francisco get from California's atmospheric river?
San Francisco just recorded the third-wettest 15-day period since the Gold Rush in 1849.
The origin of Gavin Newsom's custom California-themed apparel
Here's the woman behind the embroidered threads Gavin Newsom wears.
Massive surf returns to Bay Area with 25-foot waves possible amid storm
Storm activity has whipped up the Pacific Ocean and is creating dangerous conditions at beaches.
‘Nothing else pointed to a cause of death’: Two dead at Sea Ranch
"I don't think I've heard of anything like this in the last five years."
Study: 1,800% increase in California seniors going to ER after cannabis use
A recent study found that thousands of older Californians are going to the ER after using cannabis every year.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0