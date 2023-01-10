Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Branford Community Input Sought for Education Budget Priorities
Community Message, Branford Superintendent of Schools. Happy New Year! With the arrival of the 2023 year comes the annual budget process for next year. On February 1, 2023 the Superintendent's budget will be presented to the Board of Education (BOE). An important part of the budget preparation is to get input from our community.
New Britain Herald
'Our door is always open': Youth Center in New Britain helping residents any way it can
NEW BRITAIN – Completing a test in the computer lab Wednesday, Julissa Aguilar said she could have done it on her cell phone but would rather work inside the Youth Center at 144 Clinton St. “Why not?” said Aguilar, alum of the Human Resources Agency of New Britain’s (HRA)...
zip06.com
Acting Fast
The Essex Public Library was closed to patrons on Jan. 9 as workers from Machnik Bros of Old Lyme worked to find and repair a water leak. Will Christensen, left, gave Executive Director Ann Thompson some good news: the leak was outside of the building and caught before it was able to damage the inside. The library was expected to reopen on Jan. 10. Patrons were encourage to take advantage of the library’s digital offerings.
zip06.com
Lois Stover: Nature and Gardening Connects Us All
With its adult and junior groups, the North Haven Garden Club has participated in a myriad of activities, from uplifting community-wide beautification, friendly floral-based competitions amongst members, and art and crafts projects for senior citizens. All of this germinated from one of its co-founders and its first president, longtime North Haven resident Lois Stover.
zip06.com
A Truly Special Person
Every once in a while you encounter a truly special person. Noreen Kokoruda was one of those people for me. She was a friend and a mentor who always had time to help in whatever way was needed. She had that rare gift of speaking plainly and honestly and setting me straight, even if I did not always want to hear it. As special as I felt to have her help and attention, I know I was not special. Noreen had time for everyone and was ever quick to offer sound advice, volunteer, or simply listen.
zip06.com
Eleanor S. Cyphers
Eleanor S. Cyphers passed away after a brief illness with family holding her hand at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, on Jan. 4. She was born Eleanor Jane Saffrey on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chester, to the late Ruth Merrill Saffery and Alfred Fargo Saffery (Hap). Eleanor had a strong...
zip06.com
Gerald ‘Gerry’ Stanwood Roberts
Gerald “Gerry” Stanwood Roberts, 82, of New Canaan passed away peacefully Dec. 28 at Waveny Care Center with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1940, in Middletown to the late Stanwood and Arline Swan Roberts. Gerry attended Morgan High School in Clinton and...
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
I Wish Edgewood Park Had …
A dance venue. A community garden. A set of lights for the skate park. A … West Rock-bound gondola?. Those were a few of the ideas that made it onto a community-built wish list for $800,000 worth of improvements for Edgewood Park, as put together by roughly 100 parkgoers.
zip06.com
Living 2022 Year In Review
This past year, people wanted to read about Jacques Pépin, invasive plants, a new restaurant in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven, bird feeders, the secret of Chester’s success, and Madison Cinemas. Here is a look at some of our most-read stories in the Living section from...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Connecticut Dental Hygienist Saves Stranger’s Life
Linda Irwin, RDH, a dental hygienist in Middletown, Connecticut, was enjoying dinner out in Farmington when she noticed another diner fall out of his chair. The diner was 68-year-old Larry Friel, who was eating with friends in the restaurant when his heart stopped. Irwin leapt into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Friel, keeping his heart pumping until emergency medical team members arrived—essentially saving his life. Irwin visited Friel in the hospital during his recovery and the two have become friends. Both Irwin and Friel are now speaking out about the importance of learning CPR and its role in saving lives. Click here to read more.
New Haven Independent
Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia
DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. “Sonsini brings with her a...
Community college students concerned over tuition costs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the cost of attending state universities continues to rise, community college students in Connecticut worry that they are next even though there isn’t a proposal to raise tuition. Students rallied in Hartford Wednesday, saying they’d hurt from a tuition hike. “Please don’t hurt us by not allowing us to serve […]
zip06.com
Vox Church to Host Night-to-Shine Prom for People with Special Needs
Vox Church will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday, Feb. 10 at Vox Church, 131 Commercial Parkway, Building 4, Branford. Vox Church says it is part of a worldwide movement God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved. More information can be found at NightToShineBranford.com.
zip06.com
Affordable Housing Proposal Heads to Public Info Session
Former Parish Center to Find New Life as Affordable Housing. The parish center at St. Joseph's Catholic Church is destined for a new life if a proposal for affordable housing units is approved by the town's planning and zoning commission. The St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Essex announced plans...
zip06.com
MLK Celebration at New Haven Museum
All are welcome to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of social and environmental justice, either live or virtually, with the Yale Peabody Museum and the New Haven Museum on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Masks are required in the museum, and space is limited. For additional information and to register, visit peabody.yale.edu.
zip06.com
Ted Ebberts: BCTV’s 50th Anniversary Offers Golden Opportunity to Community
As BCTV turns 50, board president Ted Ebberts’ birthday wish for this iconic local entity is to help Branford “get back to the golden years” of utilizing, accessing, and experiencing everything Branford Community Television (BCTV) has to offer. In 2023, BCTV will kick off a series of...
zip06.com
Got Your Goat
A goat strikes a pose for a picture taker at Meigs Point in Hammonasset Beach State Park on Jan 7. Got Your Goat Farm organized an event that allowed participants to interact with the kids born over Christmas.
zip06.com
Boghos Mooradian
Boghos Mooradian passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Dec. 31 . He was known as the “Voice of Guilford” for Guilford High School (GHS). He is the loving husband of the late Marie W. Mooradian. Boghos was born in Cleveland on Dec. 4, 1927, the son of the late Kachadoor Mooradian and Elizabeth (Blouman) Mooradian.
zip06.com
NMCC Celebrating Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
North Madison Congregational Church, 1271 Durham Rd., Madison will celebrate the life and teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a worship service and brunch on Sunday, Jan. 15. Worship begins at 10 a.m. and a brunch follows at 11:30 am. Janée Woods Weber will be as a...
