Every once in a while you encounter a truly special person. Noreen Kokoruda was one of those people for me. She was a friend and a mentor who always had time to help in whatever way was needed. She had that rare gift of speaking plainly and honestly and setting me straight, even if I did not always want to hear it. As special as I felt to have her help and attention, I know I was not special. Noreen had time for everyone and was ever quick to offer sound advice, volunteer, or simply listen.

MADISON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO