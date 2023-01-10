ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks at SLU event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Trayvon Martin’s mother spoke at a Saint Louis University tribute event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Wednesday. Trayvon Martin was shot by a member of a Florida neighborhood watch while on his way back home from the store in February 2012. Now, more than 10 years later, Trayvon Martin’s mom, Sybrina Fulton, is using her time and life to battle racial injustice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Protest burnout is real. Sasha Zemmel wants St. Louisans to stay engaged

After more than 80 years, the St. Louis-based Moolah Shrine Circus is ending its use of elephants. The decision was framed as a retirement, but the announcement followed months of sustained protests by the St. Louis chapter of Direct Action Everywhere. Among those activists is Sasha Zemmel, who has been...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis real estate industry reckons with its racist past

White people in St. Louis are nearly twice as likely as Black people to own homes. Discriminatory practices like redlining and restrictive covenants have long created a dual housing market for white and Black families — and despite those practices becoming illegal, discrimination against Black homebuyers persists through lending scoring, appraisal biases and lack of access to bank loans and mortgages, which widens the racial wealth gap.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: WashU doctor notes African Americans’ unique menopause experience

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Did you know that people who menstruate will spend up to a third to half of their lives experiencing menopause? Medical professionals are still learning about menopause and utilizing ways to normalize this period of life for their patients — making it possible to uncover inequities in menopausal care and discoveries in how different demographics experience “the change” in America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: How realtors can identify and address discriminatory practices in real estate

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. White people in St. Louis are nearly twice as likely as Black people to own homes. Discriminatory practices like redlining and restrictive covenants have long created a dual housing market for white and Black families, and although such practices are illegal today, discrimination against Black homebuyers persists through lending scoring, appraisal biases and lack of access to bank loans and mortgages, which widens the racial wealth gap.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities

While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Soon-to-be demolished Belleville motel hosted Hollywood royalty in 1966

Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. When an advance team searched for a temporary southern Illinois home for stars Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger during the filming of “In the Heat of the Night” in 1966, they landed on an iconic spot in Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Normandy public works employee killed by falling tree

A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Normandy public works employee killed by falling …. A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Armed robbers steal from St. Louis...
NORMANDY, MO
FOX2now.com

Armed robbers steal from St. Louis veterinary clinic

A group of armed robbers stole medication and money from a St. Louis veterinary clinic Tuesday evening. Armed robbers steal from St. Louis veterinary clinic. A group of armed robbers stole medication and money from a St. Louis veterinary clinic Tuesday evening. Artist Brock Seals shares details about the ‘Art...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville High School

A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville …. A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Celebrate St. Charles Popcorn Day at Pop...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

