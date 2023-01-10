Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Michigan Football Makes Impressive AP Poll History
The final AP Top 25 Poll results were released on Tuesday following Monday night's National Championship game. The Michigan Wolverines, who were previously ranked No. 2, finished their 2022 campaign with a No. 3 ranking. With this ranking, the program notches its first back-to-back top 3 finish ...
Michigan finishes No. 3 in final AP Poll; caps best back-to-back final poll showing since 1947-48
Last year, the Michigan football team finished the year No. 3 in the AP Poll, posting its highest finish in 24 years. On Monday night, the Wolverines did it again. For the second year in a row, Michigan finished No. 3 in the AP Poll, trailing national champion Georgia and runner-up TCU. The Wolverines' finish is one of just 10 top-three finishes in the 87 years of the AP Poll era. Only Michigan's 1947, 1948, 1985 and 1997 teams finished higher in their seasons' final AP Polls. The Wolverines' third-ranked finishes since the AP Poll era began in 1936 came in 1940, 1943, 1974, 1976 and, of course, 2021.
Quick hits: Shannon dominates in Illini's resounding 76-50 road win at Nebraska
Nebraska might be a perennial lower-tier Big Ten team, but Pinnacle Bank Arena isn’t an easy place to win. Highly-ranked Purdue needed overtime to beat the Cornhuskers last month. Iowa left Lincoln two weeks ago with a 16-point loss. So Illinois certainly was ecstatic to leave Nebraska with a...
How to watch, listen or stream: Iowa basketball hosts Michigan Wolverines
The Hawkeyes are back inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the foreseeable future and it starts with Michigan. The Wolverines are looking to get back on track while Iowa is aiming to get back to .500 in conference play. Let's dive a little bit into the matchup that will take place at 6:30 CT on Thursday.
Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated
Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
Byron girls defeat Oregon for 16th win of the season
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Byron Lady Tigers are ranked sixth in the state this week in Class 2A. They looked the part early on Thursday night on their way to a 60-28 win over Big Northern foe Oregon. Byron had 32 points on the board only a minute into the second quarter. The Lady Tigers went […]
Indiana Women's Basketball to Face No. 9 Maryland in Top-10 Home Matchup
On Thursday, the No. 6-ranked Hoosiers will welcome No. 9 Maryland to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as the Terrapins will attempt to avenge their Big Ten Tournament loss from last season.
Concordia basketball coach to return after being sidelined following player hospitalizations
RIVER FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The basketball coach at Concordia University Chicago will be staying and will return to coaching in the weeks ahead, following an investigation after five college basketball players were hospitalized following a workout.CBS 2 first broke the story of the controversy at Concordia on Friday of last week.In a letter to parents, students, coaches, and training staff, Concordia Director of Athletics Pete Gnan wrote that all six players who were hospitalized due to rhabdomyolysis – a condition brought on by muscle damage from too much exercise – have been released from the hospital. Rhabdomyolysis can be life-threatening."The health...
Kevin Warren leaves Big Ten for NFL, Florida's NIL collective issues & more vagueness from Jim Harbaugh
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the latest movement in college football from players to administration on today’s podcast. Ross had the chance to speak with new NCAA president Charlie Baker & provides information about...
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Huskers games, dates, opponents
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Cornhuskers games, dates, opponentsAug. 31 vs. Minnesota Sept. 9 at Colorado Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech Sept. 30 vs. Michigan Oct. 7 at Illinois Oct. 14 Idle Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern Oct. 28 vs. Purdue Nov. 4 at Michigan State Nov. 11 ...
Top Takes: Penn State hoops dominates Indiana in critical Big Ten win
Penn State blew out banged up Indiana 85-66 at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday night, in what — to date — was the most important outing of the season for second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry ’s club. A loss would have been the third in a row in the unforgiving Big Ten, with a bye weekend and then a trip to No. 18 Wisconsin looming.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan posts best back-to-back AP Poll finish in over 70 years following 2022 season
Despite a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals that ended Michigan’s dreams of a national championship, the Wolverines are still ending the 2022 season on a high note. On Tuesday, the final AP Rankings were released for the 2022 season. Michigan landed in the No. 3 spot on...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Finishes Fourth In Final AP Poll
Following Georgia’s 65-7 blowout of TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the Associated Press released its final poll of the season, with the Buckeyes slotting in at No. 4. Ohio State (11-2) placed behind No. 3 Michigan – which defeated the Buckeyes’ in each team’s regular...
Comments / 0