Illinois State

The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Makes Impressive AP Poll History

The final AP Top 25 Poll results were released on Tuesday following Monday night's National Championship game. The Michigan Wolverines, who were previously ranked No. 2, finished their 2022 campaign with a No. 3 ranking. With this ranking, the program notches its first back-to-back top 3 finish ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan finishes No. 3 in final AP Poll; caps best back-to-back final poll showing since 1947-48

Last year, the Michigan football team finished the year No. 3 in the AP Poll, posting its highest finish in 24 years. On Monday night, the Wolverines did it again. For the second year in a row, Michigan finished No. 3 in the AP Poll, trailing national champion Georgia and runner-up TCU. The Wolverines' finish is one of just 10 top-three finishes in the 87 years of the AP Poll era. Only Michigan's 1947, 1948, 1985 and 1997 teams finished higher in their seasons' final AP Polls. The Wolverines' third-ranked finishes since the AP Poll era began in 1936 came in 1940, 1943, 1974, 1976 and, of course, 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
Axios Columbus

Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated

Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Chicago

Concordia basketball coach to return after being sidelined following player hospitalizations

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The basketball coach at Concordia University Chicago will be staying and will return to coaching in the weeks ahead, following an investigation after five college basketball players were hospitalized following a workout.CBS 2 first broke the story of the controversy at Concordia on Friday of last week.In a letter to parents, students, coaches, and training staff, Concordia Director of Athletics Pete Gnan wrote that all six players who were hospitalized due to rhabdomyolysis – a condition brought on by muscle damage from too much exercise – have been released from the hospital. Rhabdomyolysis can be life-threatening."The health...
RIVER FOREST, IL
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Finishes Fourth In Final AP Poll

Following Georgia’s 65-7 blowout of TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the Associated Press released its final poll of the season, with the Buckeyes slotting in at No. 4. Ohio State (11-2) placed behind No. 3 Michigan – which defeated the Buckeyes’ in each team’s regular...
COLUMBUS, OH

