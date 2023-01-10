ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

AOL Corp

Boise State turns to the transfer portal to add a pair of defenders to its 2023 class

The Boise State football team has now added three transfers to its 2023 recruiting class in the past two days. Former Utah pass rusher Tyler Wegis and former Northern Arizona defensive tackle Sheldon Newton announced on Wednesday that they are joining the Broncos. Former Boston College pass rusher Kivon “Cheese” Wright committed on Tuesday.
BOISE, ID
KULR8

Q&A: Bill Kollar on hall of fame induction, retirement, Montana State memories

BOZEMAN — One day after he retired, Bill Kollar was announced as a 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee. Montana State retired Kollar’s No. 77 after his standout career as a defensive lineman for the Bobcats in the 1970s. He remains the only MSU player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he just wrapped up a decades-long NFL coaching career, most recently as the Denver Broncos’ defensive line coach.
BOZEMAN, MT
FOX Sports

Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State

Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
CORVALLIS, OR
FOX Sports

Brown leads Montana State against Idaho State after 22-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -11; over/under is 133. BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the Idaho State Bengals after Darius Brown II scored 22 points in Montana State's 69-54 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
POCATELLO, ID
KULR8

Two Treasure State volleyball players sign with Rocky

BILLINGS, Mont.- Coach Yang Yang announces the signing of Ella Kincaid of Billings Senior High School and Zoey Albert of Bigfork High School. Kincaid, a 5-foot-9-inch right-side/setter from Billings, Montana, lettered all four years at Billings Senior, was a Class AA state champion in 2022, and is an Academic All-State member for all four years of high school. "Ella is a great addition to our program." Coach Yang Yang said. "She has been in our camp since she was in 7th grade and she can play every position from front row to back row. She has a very high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. We are excited to have her on our court!"
BILLINGS, MT

