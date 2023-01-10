BILLINGS, Mont.- Coach Yang Yang announces the signing of Ella Kincaid of Billings Senior High School and Zoey Albert of Bigfork High School. Kincaid, a 5-foot-9-inch right-side/setter from Billings, Montana, lettered all four years at Billings Senior, was a Class AA state champion in 2022, and is an Academic All-State member for all four years of high school. "Ella is a great addition to our program." Coach Yang Yang said. "She has been in our camp since she was in 7th grade and she can play every position from front row to back row. She has a very high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. We are excited to have her on our court!"

BILLINGS, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO