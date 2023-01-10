Read full article on original website
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Biden's border f-bombs: President raged as southern crisis worsened, book reveals
A book detailing the first year of President Joe Biden's tenure claims the president cursed repeatedly about a lack of solutions to the border crisis as a large influx of illegal immigrants continues to cross the southern border.
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda's tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande.
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis
Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
Biden blocking Hunter Biden, Burisma emails would prove 'how much he has to hide,' conservative group warns
Group seeking White House records on Hunter Biden and Burisma warns that if President Biden blocks the records, "he will have only proven just how much he has to hide."
Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso
A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info
Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Texas ranchers plea for help from Gov. Abbott after third attempted break-in amid migrant crisis
Texas ranch owners Debbie and Scott Douglas say their family is living in fear and "constantly" arming themselves due to the Biden administration's inaction at the southern border.
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.
10,000 migrants removed from El Paso in past week, DHS says
Nearly 10,000 migrants apprehended in El Paso have either been expelled, relocated or put on flights out of the country in the past week, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.
Twitter explodes after Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'president': 'A disaster'
President Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during a Thursday press conference to announce his upcoming trip to the southern border, which prompted criticism from journalists and political commentators who pointed out that the gaffe happened once "again."
