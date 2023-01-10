ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Government Technology

West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Reports Federal Encouragement

(TNS) — An Appalachian regional coalition formed to pursue billions of dollars in federal funding to develop a hydrogen-based energy and economic development hub says it has cleared a significant hurdle toward making the hub a reality. The coalition of dozens of entities across Appalachia says the U.S. Department...
ILLINOIS STATE
wvpublic.org

Explaining Alzheimer’s And Splitting Up DHHR This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we continue our series “Getting Into Reality: Caring For Aging Parents” with our second interview. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Teresa Morris, program director for the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. They discussed what Alzheimer's disease is and what it means for the caregiver.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Twelve COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while the state’s active total dipped slightly. The new deaths pushed the state’s total from the pandemic to 7,761, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Southern West Virginia Snow Drought Establishes New Record

Oak Hill, WV(WOAY) – Winter has not only been off to a very quiet start, southern West Virginia is in the midst of a record snowless season. Beckley has only accumulated 0.7 inches, tying the 2015-16 season as the least snowy winter through January 10. Twenty-one inches of snow is the 30-year average in Beckley through mid-January.
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA

