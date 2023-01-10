Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
The State Of The State And Finding Your Family This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice’s seventh State of the State address Wednesday night covered a wide range of proposed initiatives, including a personal income tax cut and putting half a billion dollars toward economic development. Also, we hear a snippet from the latest US & Them...
Mpox Education Program Targets LGBTQ Residents in Rural Appalachia
The Community Education Group in West Virginia will use two $50,000 grants they were awarded recently to address Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in LGBTQ residents across 13 states in Appalachia. This fall, the Community Education Group received a $50,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and a $50,000 grant from ViiV...
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
wchstv.com
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
West Virginia offering money to Veterans that move back to Mountain State
During his State of The State Address on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would give Veterans that served in the military money to move back to West Virginia. The program is called the ‘Welcome Home Program.’ Gov. Justice said the program doesn’t have much money, ‘ I think $500,000 and […]
Government Technology
West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Reports Federal Encouragement
(TNS) — An Appalachian regional coalition formed to pursue billions of dollars in federal funding to develop a hydrogen-based energy and economic development hub says it has cleared a significant hurdle toward making the hub a reality. The coalition of dozens of entities across Appalachia says the U.S. Department...
wvpublic.org
Explaining Alzheimer’s And Splitting Up DHHR This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we continue our series “Getting Into Reality: Caring For Aging Parents” with our second interview. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Teresa Morris, program director for the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. They discussed what Alzheimer's disease is and what it means for the caregiver.
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
Bill to legalize weed in West Virginia has been introduced
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
WTAP
Two bills relating to state land use by the Division of Natural Resources pass in West Virginia Senate
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate voted unanimously to pass two bills relating to the use of lands managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Senate Bill 161, authorizing the DNR to manage and dispose of property, would allow the director of the DNR to...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposes 50% personal income tax reduction
During his 2023 State of the State Address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said he is proposing a 50% personal income tax reduction.
wchstv.com
Twelve COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while the state’s active total dipped slightly. The new deaths pushed the state’s total from the pandemic to 7,761, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
WDTV
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two drug trafficking organizations with ties to West Virginia have been dismantled by separate federal indictments, officials said. The two Baltimore-based organizations supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. They were dismantled...
woay.com
Southern West Virginia Snow Drought Establishes New Record
Oak Hill, WV(WOAY) – Winter has not only been off to a very quiet start, southern West Virginia is in the midst of a record snowless season. Beckley has only accumulated 0.7 inches, tying the 2015-16 season as the least snowy winter through January 10. Twenty-one inches of snow is the 30-year average in Beckley through mid-January.
WDTV
NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
Journalist Fired as West Virginia Public Broadcaster Threatened
Journalist Fired as Public Broadcaster Threatened - by Aron Solomon. The firing of West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely is a bad news story no one who supports public broadcasting wanted to hear to begin 2023.
Mon Health employee joins West Virginia nursing leadership
The chief nursing officer at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital has been appointed as President-Elect of the West Virginia Organization of Nursing Leadership
