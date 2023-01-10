Read full article on original website
Review: Spellbinding ‘Saint Omer’ straddles truth, fiction
First, the real-life facts of the case, more shocking than you’ll find in most fiction: In November 2013, a mother took a train from Paris to the northern French coast, along with her 15-month old daughter. She checked into a hotel, walked down to the water at night, fed the hungry child, and left her to drown at high tide.
Paul Auster: American fiction's Mr Cool
American author Paul Auster made his name with pacy, noirish novels about lonely writers, outsiders and down-and-outers. Guns are "the central metaphor for everything that continues to divide us", says Auster, calling for Americans to engage in a "gut-wrenching examination of who we are and who we want to be".
Essence
What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?
The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Cold People by Tom Rob Smith review – a chilling vision of a new society
Cold People is Tom Rob Smith’s fifth novel, but in the years since his bestselling debut, Child 44, he has also developed a parallel award-winning career as a screenwriter, and the influence of a more visual form is subtly felt throughout this cinematic speculative fiction about the future of humanity.
It’s time to tell the story of Black success, not Black victimhood
When we remember great black American leaders of the 20th century, we think of Martin and Malcolm. But for far too long, we’ve forgotten about Marcus. And among those who do remember Marcus Garvey, too few know his real legacy. To some, he was a “Black Moses” who tried and ultimately failed to initiate a…
America's epidemic of loneliness: The raw material for fascism
In the United States as in many other societies, rates of depression, anxiety, loneliness, drug abuse, self-harm (including suicides) and other mental health problems greatly increase during the holiday season and just after the New Year. In the American context, this crisis is largely explained as a reflection of private...
toofab.com
Lizzo Says 'Cancel Culture Is Appropriation,' Has Become 'Trendy' and 'Misused'
The "Truth Hurts" singer says it started with "real outrage from truly marginalized people," but it's gotten twisted. Cancel culture has become an unavoidable part of our ... well, culture. Now, we can count Lizzo among the movement's latest critics, though she's not against the original idea behind it. Admitting...
Diamond of Diamond and Silk, a pro-Trump podcaster and video blogger, dies at 51
Lynnette Hardaway, also known as Diamond, has died at 51. She delivered far-right commentary alongside sister Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson.
NPR
'Still Pictures' offers one more glimpse of writer Janet Malcolm
New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at age 87, was a journalist who interrogated her own methods and motives as assiduously as she questioned her subjects. She continued this practice right through her last book. Still Pictures, her posthumously published quasi-memoir, is a series of recollections triggered...
Satire: The Poetic Manifesto of The Unsavory Nature of Fairy Tales
Do you know those classic fairy tales you heard as a kid? The ones with the happily ever after endings? Turns out, they're full of messed up morals. Do you prefer your fairy tales with a dash of twisted morals thrown in? How delightful. Or perhaps you prefer the original versions? How charming. Unfortunately, neither version is particularly appealing.
Phys.org
Study examines how the Spanish far right frames traditional perspectives as 'love'
The rise of the far right in Western democracies in recent years has revived interest in how these movements and parties engage in politics. Given the generalizations that indicate that these ideologies are only constructed based on hate speech, two researchers at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) argue that this political tendency in Spain also uses love and other positive feelings to a great extent, although it does so from its own perspective, which is based around the family, the nation and equality.
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin review – life lessons from the bearded beat master
The co-founder of Def Jam Records and the man behind countless hits, from the Beastie Boys and Jay-Z to Neil Young, offers artistic wisdom that is both gnomic and pertinent. If Rick Rubin were to write a memoir, it would be quite a tale. The American super-producer co-founded the hip-hop label Def Jam from his college dormitory in the 1980s and produced early records for LL Cool J (the credit ran: “Reduced by Rick Rubin”) and the Beastie Boys.
Top nature photographer Paul Nicklen tells all in Masters of Photography course
Over 50 lessons, the next generation of nature photographers can learn from one of the leading pros working in conservation
bookriot.com
Dark Academia and Horror: A Bloody, Perfect Marriage
The dark academia sub-genre and horror are commonly found hand-in-hand, playing off each other with their twisted tropes and morally gray characters. Dark academia is a softer horror — a great entryway to those who might find horror too intimidating or scary to wade into. Or perhaps, if you turn your nose up at horror (“I don’t read that”) but enjoy dark academia…well, you might be in for a surprise. Horror is here with us, my darlings, waiting in the wings of these hallowed halls, in the shadows of the trees shedding their rotted leaves on the quads. Horror sits on the shoulder of your argyle sweater–clad protagonists, standing in the early-winter rain, wondering how on earth they got so many blood stains under their fingernails, and why is there a lock of hair instead of a bookmark in that old book they borrowed from the library?
bookriot.com
Elizabeth Bennet Lives: Literary Present Tense
At a literary site like Book Riot, we typically describe events in fiction in present tense, as if they are happening now. This is called literary present tense and is used regardless of the tense in which the text is written. Pride and Prejudice is written in past tense, but to describe the novel, I’d say, “Elizabeth Bennet lives in Hertfordshire.” Literary present tense may seem baffling because many books take place over a long period. Many novels are written primarily in the past tense or switch between tenses. Literary present tense makes discussions of books less confusing and keeps them fresh and relevant.
Production Notes from a Small Island: Bill Bryson’s bestseller travels to the stage
In 2018, I received an email from the producer Simon Friend, inquiring if I was familiar with Bill Bryson’s Notes from a Small Island. (Boy, was I.) A few coffees and a curry later, Simon had commissioned me to adapt one of his – and many other people’s – favourite books as a theatre piece. Once the storm surge of impostor syndrome had abated, I began to appreciate the exigencies of the job-in-hand: to transform a bestselling 379-page travelogue examining Britain’s “public face and private parts” into a two-act play.
My favorite fiction books from 2022
I read 32 books in 2022. I know this because I take the Goodreads “Reading Challenge.” Here are my five favorite fictions and a few honorable mentions, that includes Night of the Living Rez.
