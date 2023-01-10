Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Mike McCarthy's Job Status

If the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys fall to the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFC Playoffs next week, Mike McCarthy's job as the team's head coach could be on the line.

That's not what owner Jerry Jones told the media today, though.

Making his routine appearance on Dallas's 105.3 The Fan this morning, Jones dismissed the idea that McCarthy could be coaching for his professional life next Monday when the heavily-favored Cowboys take on Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

Here's exactly what Jones told ESPN's Todd Archer as it relates to McCarthy's current job status.

"No. I don’t even want to... No. That’s it. I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game," Jones said.

Let's backtrack.

How did the Cowboys get into a position where many believe they'll fire McCarthy following a poor playoff run, especially considering he's led Dallas to two straight 12-win seasons?

According to the Pro Football Talk article covering Jones' comments on Monday, it's likely a lack of attention to detail.

For the Cowboys, last year's season ended in disaster - a 23-17 Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

What's worse? McCarthy had a huge role in the team not being prepared to win that game.

Out of timeouts with 14 seconds left in the contest, McCarthy (or O.C. Kellen Moore) called a designed quarterback run to get the Cowboys into a better position for a Hail Mary. After Dak Prescott ran through a willing 49ers defense for 17 yards, the Cowboys couldn't spike the ball in time before the clock struck zero. They had lost on a play called - or at the very least, approved - by McCarthy.

What's to say that won't happen again? And if it does, will Jerry Jones feel the same way about his veteran head coach?

To answer both questions in order, it probably won't and definitely not - so if the Cowboys fall to the Buccaneers because of a similar McCarthy-blunder, it's safe to assume Jones won't waste any time in showing him the door.

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFC Playoffs on Monday, January 16th. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and fans can catch the action on ESPN.