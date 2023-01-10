Read full article on original website
Shepard wants 150 ballots to be reviewed in Kings County
The saga of the State Senate District 16 race recount continues. Now in question is 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County deemed to have invalid signatures the David Shepard campaign and supporters say need to be reviewed. Shepard and those supporters spoke during the public comment period at a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for that review to take place. Shepard and his supporters at the meeting were calling for the Kings County Board to take action to make sure the review would take place.
3.2 earthquake east of Porterville
Yes, there was an earthquake east of Porterville on Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened about six miles northeast of Porterville. Numerous residents in Porterville, particularly on the eastside of town, reported they felt the earthquake.
Storm Aftermath: 'Where did all that water come from?'
With rain continuing to fall across Porterville and the surrounding communities, Tulare County Fire activated its Emergency Operation Center — with emergency personnel keeping busy in Strathmore, as well as other outlying areas of Porterville, said Captain Francisco Benitez, Tulare County Fire. "We're staying super busy," Benitez said. Kris...
