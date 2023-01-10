Idaho student murders: Footage shows white car near crime scene day after killings

Read full article on original website
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
NBC News
Former Classmate of University of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Speaks with Dateline
A former Desales University classmate of Bryan Kohnberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, speaks with Dateline this Friday at 9/8c.Jan. 10, 2023.
Bryan Kohberger's neighbor says the murder suspect once told him the Idaho killings seemed like a 'crime of passion'
The neighbor told CBS Mornings that Bryan Kohberger told him that serial killers are "rare" when talking about Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries.
Sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was filmed attending vigil for victims
Twitter sleuths think they've found someone who looks like Bryan Kohberger, accused of slaying four Idaho college students, at a vigil for the victims.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Eerie details emerge about Idaho student murders as cops say someone has ‘significant’ info and reject suspect theory
IDAHO cops have revealed that they think someone may have information that could shed light on the case surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students. Police officers have not yet identified a suspect – weeks after the victims were found dead at an off-campus home in Moscow in November.
Investigators reveal new information they say ties Idaho killings to Bryan Kohberger
One of the victims' roommates saw a strange man in the house that night, and a DNA sample from a knife sheath found in a victim's bed appears to be a strong match for Kohberger, investigators say.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court with cuts and bruises on face, neck
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger looked roughed up and had mysterious cuts on his face during a courtroom appearance Thursday in Moscow, Idaho, where a judge set his next court date. The 28-year-old criminology PhD student had two gashes near his chin and apparent bruises on his neck as he was escorted by a sheriff’s deputy into the courtroom for the five-minute hearing. Wearing leg shackles and an orange T-shirt, Kohberger had a dead-eyed facial expression with dark circles around his eyes as he waived his right to a speedy trial and was ordered to continue being held without bail, according to ABC...
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
NBC News
University of Idaho Student Speaks with Dateline About Murder Investigation
Martha, a University of Idaho student who was friends with Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, tells Dateline that one of the “toughest” things during the murder investigation has been dealing with internet sleuths on social media. More this Friday at 9/8c.Jan. 10, 2023.
TMZ.com
Bryan Kohberger's Family Breaks Silence As 'Black Sheep' Background Surfaces
The Idaho murder suspect's family is urging the public to refrain from judgment, and to presume he's innocent -- this as more info about his background starts to surface, including the notion he was a black sheep in his field of study ... understanding the criminal mind. A statement by...
University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings
Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
Cops ‘puzzled’ by 8-hour window before Idaho murder victims’ roommates called 911
Cops are still “puzzled” about why a surviving roommate in the University of Idaho quadruple murder waited eight hours after the slaughter to call police, an Idaho law enforcement source told The Post. Dylan Mortensen, 21, opened her bedroom door to see an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, she told investigators. Yet neither she nor the other spared roommate, Bethany Funke, 21, called police until noon. The 8-hour gap “has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if...
