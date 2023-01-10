Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bossier Police Searching for Violent Criminal Suspect
On December 25, 2022 Cordell Wade became involved in a physical altercation with the victim in which he violently assaulted her. Cordell was recently released from jail on a similar incident that occurred Christmas time of 2021. His whereabouts in relation to this crime is being sought. Anyone with information...
KSLA
Testimony starts in trial of Mya Patel’s accused killer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony began Wednesday in two high-profile homicide cases in Caddo District Court. In one case, 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Mya Vimal Patel. The 5-year-old girl died in...
Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
KTBS
Shreveport man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. Trevarious Winslow, 27, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the June 2019 deaths of Lee'Jerryius Traveone Baines and Chasmine Walters.
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport PD arrests four after manhunt
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. yesterday. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Upon crashing, four armed suspects fled from the vehicle. A K-9 officer located three of the suspects...
KSLA
Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police seized a stolen rifle, a half dozen more guns and various amounts of six different drugs when they arrested a Shreveport man. Members of Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
cenlanow.com
Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
24-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Inappropriately Touching a Five-Year-Old Child
24-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Inappropriately Touching a Five-Year-Old Child. Shreveport, Louisiana – Sheriff Steve Prator of Caddo Parish announced that a Shreveport, Louisiana man is facing a charge of molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested at the...
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase. Shreveport, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana successfully apprehended four suspects after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop and led police in a chase that ended in a collision with a fire hydrant. Three were captured under a home, and one was apprehended after forcing his way into a residence. Three adults and one minor were charged with crimes related to possession of drugs, theft, and resisting arrest.
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
KTBS
Woman, child die following crash; SPD makes arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
KSLA
Father of fatally shot Vivian teen speaks out
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — Corterion Collins was shot and killed in Vivian on Dec. 29, 2022. Now his father is speaking about the tragic loss. Collins was a 17-year-old senior at North Caddo High School when he lost his life to gun violence. Cortez Collins, the father of the...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Commissioner arrested after restraining order filed against him
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Commissioner is arrested and facing court cases in two different parishes. Bossier City Police arrested Commissioner Steven Jackson of District 3 for impersonating a police officer, and a temporary restraining order was filed against him by a woman in Caddo District Court.
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Bossier City officers team up to save teen’s life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As gunshots lit up a Bossier City street in December of last year the efforts of three police officers stopped the gunfire from becoming deadly. “He was critical. He was critical,” said Officer Russell Engi as he describes the scene he came upon the night...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 8 Years for Possession of a Firearm and Drugs
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 8 Years for Possession of a Firearm and Drugs. Shreveport, Louisiana – Denell Linn Lee, 44, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on drug and firearms charges, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Lee to 115 months (8 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Lee pleaded guilty on September 27, 2022, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Shreveport Police Hunting for Man Who Shot Four-Year-Old
On January 7th, 2023, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 2900 block of Peach Street on reports of a shooting. Responding officers found that a four-year-old child was struck by gunfire while playing on a local playground. The injured child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
KSLA
Elderly man found dead under suspicious circumstances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, Shreveport Police Department was called to a house on the 400 block of Washington Street. An elderly man, possibly in his 70s, was found dead by a relative around 12 p.m. Details on the man’s death have not been released by police yet,...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself. Caddo 911 logs show that a CPSO was investigating “suspicious circumstances” just after 8 a.m. on Boyter Street near the intersection of Trees City Road and Helpmate Road.
Comments / 0