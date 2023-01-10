Read full article on original website
California boy, 5, swept away in floodwaters as mother is pulled from stranded truck
A 5-year-old boy is missing in California after being swept away in floodwaters when his mother’s truck became trapped in Paso Robles, officials say.
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
California Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging wife, kids off cliff is doctor in 'idyllic family'
Dharmesh A. Patel, accused of intentionally driving a Tesla carrying his wife and children off a 250-foot California cliff, is a radiologist who neighbors say led an "idyllic" family.
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
A 5-year-old boy was swept away in California floodwaters while his mother was being rescued and all search teams have only found is one of his shoes
The mother and child were trapped in their vehicle near San Miguel as storms battered the area, sending devastating floods through the region.
California Police Say Father Intentionally Drove Wife And Two Small Children Off Cliff
Dharmesh Patel, his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were all taken to the hospital, California Highway Patrol said. Patel is charged with attempted murder and child abuse. A California man is under arrest after the California Highway Patrol in San Francisco say they believe he intentionally drove his vehicle...
Father, 41, arrested for 'intentionally' launching Tesla with family inside off of California cliff
Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse. Patel will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail after he is released from the hospital.
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video of Raging California Flood While Sheltering in Place
The TV personality asked everyone to stay safe and 'to be nicer to Mother Nature, because Mother Nature's not happy with us.'
KCRA.com
Tesla driver who plunged off cliff with children on Highway 1 arrested for ‘intentional act,’ CHP says
A Tesla driver who was rescued, along with another adult and two children, after their vehicle drove off a cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, has been arrested after investigators determined the crash was an “intentional act,” authorities said. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested...
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
California beach littered with debris, video shows, as 'endless onslaught' of storms continue
Videos are emerging of the flooding and damage California is experiencing as a series of storms bringing heavy rain and powerful winds continue to impact the state.
Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California
Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
natureworldnews.com
Raging Floods Inundate 90% of Californians; Evacuations and Water Rescues Underway Amid Storm
A California storm has caused widespread flooding and mudslides due to heavy rain, threatening most parts of the state with floodwaters. California's adverse weather resulted in large-scale chaos, including evacuations, water rescues, power outages, and travel disruption. This comes as the Pacific storm train continues affecting the West Coast, triggered by the presence of atmospheric rivers or rivers in the sky.
Biden declares emergency in California due to winter storm conditions
(KRON) — Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the successive winter storms hitting the state, according to a statement from the White House. Biden ordered Federal assistance to help state, tribal and local response efforts to deal with the conditions brought on by the storms in the counties of […]
Major Storm Rocks California, Bringing Flooding and Landslides
Landslides and flooding are closing roadways all across California as heavy rains hit the state. Additionally, more downpours, flooding, and mudslides are expected this weekend. All as the inclement weather over the state continues to bring storms into the new year. A series of massive storms are poised to pass...
2 killed in rockslide at Yosemite National Park entrance ID'd as San Jose couple
The two victims killed in a rockslide early Tuesday morning near the park's entrance have been identified as a married couple from San Jose.
Bomb Cyclone to Hit California Days After Deadly Floods
Certain parts of the state will be at increased risk due to the lingering effects of the previous major storm over New Year's weekend.
Bomb Cyclones Slam California: Flood Alerts as 560,000 Homes Without Power
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, hoping to "allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops."
Fresh cyclone to hit California after historic storms kill at least 17
A major cyclone is set to hit the US state of California with up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, after tens of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders due to a barrage of storms that killed at least 17 people. California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 34,000 people had been told to flee the storms, with more danger expected.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
