ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California

Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Raging Floods Inundate 90% of Californians; Evacuations and Water Rescues Underway Amid Storm

A California storm has caused widespread flooding and mudslides due to heavy rain, threatening most parts of the state with floodwaters. California's adverse weather resulted in large-scale chaos, including evacuations, water rescues, power outages, and travel disruption. This comes as the Pacific storm train continues affecting the West Coast, triggered by the presence of atmospheric rivers or rivers in the sky.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Biden declares emergency in California due to winter storm conditions

(KRON) — Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the successive winter storms hitting the state, according to a statement from the White House. Biden ordered Federal assistance to help state, tribal and local response efforts to deal with the conditions brought on by the storms in the counties of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Fresh cyclone to hit California after historic storms kill at least 17

A major cyclone is set to hit the US state of California with up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, after tens of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders due to a barrage of storms that killed at least 17 people. California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 34,000 people had been told to flee the storms, with more danger expected.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy