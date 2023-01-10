ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanbenito.com

Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River

Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m., the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. An evacuation order remains in effect for areas along the Salinas River from Soledad, southwest of Chualar, to Spreckels and the River Road corridor, and then to the Pacific Ocean. County officials warn that if flooding does...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Firefighters rescue 2 after truck becomes stuck in Hollister floodwaters

HOLLISTER, San Benito County -- Two people trapped in a truck as it became submerged in fast-moving floodwater in Hollister were rescued Tuesday night by Oakland firefighters deployed with a swift water rescue team.The fire department said its personnel and those of seven other local agencies successfully rescued two adults at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 595 Hospital Road in Hollister. The rescue team, deployed by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), arrived to find the vehicle submerged in high water and the two people trapped on top of the vehicle. Using multiple ladders and other...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County storm: New evacuation orders issued along Salinas River

SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County was hit hard by a series of powerful storm systems over the last week of December and the first two weeks of January, with the strongest system taking place on Monday and Tuesday. The storms caused widespread damage and disruption, due to the heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds that they brought.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Seacliff State Beach still closed after suffering 'catastrophic' damage to pier, seawall, campground in storms

Ocean swells that destroyed a seawall at Seacliff State Beach and wiped out 63 campsites and 26 hookup sites. Recent storms also destroyed half of the pier at Seacliff and left the remaining sections "severely damaged." Chris Spohrer, district superintendent for the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks, warned that forecasts were calling for another large, western swell to hit the area Friday.
APTOS, CA
sanbenito.com

County rescues 23 people from Lovers Lane

Emergency public safety responders rescued nearly two dozen people and 16 animals from their homes in northern San Benito County as pouring rains and rising floodwaters engulfed homes, streets and properties Jan. 9, according to authorities. A total of 23 people were rescued from Lovers Lane, starting in the early...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Press Banner

Ben Lomond Man Dies in Highway Crash

A 61-year-old man from Ben Lomond died after his car veered off Highway 17 and smashed into a metal pole Sunday. Just before 9am, Thomas Jacobson was approaching El Rancho Drive northbound when his 1991 Honda left the road for an unknown reason. Investigators say it’s unclear how fast he...
BEN LOMOND, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County road closures

SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy