sanbenito.com
Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River
Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 12): Salinas River flood watch
SALINAS, Calif. — During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Tina Nieto reiterated the need for people to evacuate and to be prepared for major roadways - which potentially includes Highway 1 and Highway 68- to be closed. >>Watch the press conference. The Salinas River goes under Highway 68...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for areas along Salinas River between Monterey Bay and Highway 68
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Monterey Bay. The Evacuation Order now includes the following areas of the Salinas River: North of Highway 68 to the Pacific Ocean. This includes zones B-073, A-026, A-027, C-035, C-039,...
Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m., the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. An evacuation order remains in effect for areas along the Salinas River from Soledad, southwest of Chualar, to Spreckels and the River Road corridor, and then to the Pacific Ocean. County officials warn that if flooding does...
Video: Firefighters rescue 2 after truck becomes stuck in Hollister floodwaters
HOLLISTER, San Benito County -- Two people trapped in a truck as it became submerged in fast-moving floodwater in Hollister were rescued Tuesday night by Oakland firefighters deployed with a swift water rescue team.The fire department said its personnel and those of seven other local agencies successfully rescued two adults at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 595 Hospital Road in Hollister. The rescue team, deployed by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), arrived to find the vehicle submerged in high water and the two people trapped on top of the vehicle. Using multiple ladders and other...
KSBW.com
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
KSBW.com
Search continues for Central Coast boy swept away in floodwaters
SAN MIGUEL, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in San Miguel on Monday is still missing. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issued a press release on Wednesday reporting that search operations for Kyle Doan were resuming after being called off because of low visibility on Tuesday.
Flooding threatens to turn Monterey Peninsula into an island
The Salinas River in Monterey County was rising Thursday morning and is expected to spill its banks.
kion546.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz County crews working to repair and reinforce levees on the Pajaro River
PAJARO, Calif., (KION-TV) - Rainwater putting a strain on the levees in Pajaro. Crews have been out overnight, reinforcing and repairing the levee. Trying to fix it because of the damages the storm has left behind. CAL FIRE drone teams from Pebble Beach have been on flyover operations this week,...
Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes
The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.
KTVU FOX 2
Man, woman, dog rescued after car careens off Highway 17 embankment
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Two people and a dog were rescued Tuesday night during the pouring rain on Highway 17 near Santa Cruz when their car careened about 50 feet down an embankment. Video taken at the scene shows Santa Clara County firefighters assisting a woman and a man up...
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: New evacuation orders issued along Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County was hit hard by a series of powerful storm systems over the last week of December and the first two weeks of January, with the strongest system taking place on Monday and Tuesday. The storms caused widespread damage and disruption, due to the heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds that they brought.
Seacliff State Beach still closed after suffering 'catastrophic' damage to pier, seawall, campground in storms
Ocean swells that destroyed a seawall at Seacliff State Beach and wiped out 63 campsites and 26 hookup sites. Recent storms also destroyed half of the pier at Seacliff and left the remaining sections "severely damaged." Chris Spohrer, district superintendent for the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks, warned that forecasts were calling for another large, western swell to hit the area Friday.
sanbenito.com
County rescues 23 people from Lovers Lane
Emergency public safety responders rescued nearly two dozen people and 16 animals from their homes in northern San Benito County as pouring rains and rising floodwaters engulfed homes, streets and properties Jan. 9, according to authorities. A total of 23 people were rescued from Lovers Lane, starting in the early...
KSBW.com
Dozens of people rescued as Pacheco Creek flooded north San Benito County
Calif. — San Benito County issued an evacuation order for parts of the county due to Pacheco Creek overflowing Monday afternoon. First responders rescued 24 people and four animals with high-water vehicles after Pacheco Creek overflowed. Lover’s Lane was under several feet of water, which promoted an emergency...
Press Banner
Ben Lomond Man Dies in Highway Crash
A 61-year-old man from Ben Lomond died after his car veered off Highway 17 and smashed into a metal pole Sunday. Just before 9am, Thomas Jacobson was approaching El Rancho Drive northbound when his 1991 Honda left the road for an unknown reason. Investigators say it’s unclear how fast he...
KSBW.com
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
