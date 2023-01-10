Read full article on original website
A sense of community: Berry named new Monache football coach
A sense of community is the best way to describe the situation that has led Aaron Berry to become Monache's new football coach. Berry has been named as Monache's football coach and also began his first day as a physical education teacher at the school on Monday. Berry replaces Shane Focke, who served as Monache's coach the past three seasons.
Fresno State football gets ranked in final AP Top 25 poll
The Fresno State football team (10-4) comes in ranked #24 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.
Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
Earthquake shakes near Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km. No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
A man was seriously injured after he was shot in Central Fresno on Wednesday night.
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
Video: CHP records large rockslide near Fresno
A Northern California highway was closed after a large rockslide made travel impossible, and it was all recorded by a California Highway Patrol officer. The CHP Fresno office shared the video to Twitter, noting that all four lanes of State Route 168 were closed after heavy rains battered the state on Monday and Tuesday. “Avoid […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect involved in deadly traffic collision in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was arrested following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno on Wednesday morning was identified by officials with the Fresno Police Department later that day. Officers say 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a pickup truck and ran away after crashing into a car injuring two people at around […]
Major traffic accident in southeast Bakersfield; 1 injured, 1 dead
The Bakersfield Police Department says speed was a factor in the collision that injured one man and killed another.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Suspect wanted for assault at Fresno City College identified
Investigators say the suspect used some type of sharp object to hurt the student after the class they were attending had ended.
1 killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, suspect arrested, police say
One person has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
KMJ
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash In Southeast Fresno, Suspect Arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash. 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was arrested Wednesday for felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges. Fresno Police say Shahan was the driver of a van that crashed into two men in a car, then...
2 people shot while asleep in Central Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot while asleep in bed in Central Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
