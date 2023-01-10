ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strathmore, CA

Porterville Recorder

A sense of community: Berry named new Monache football coach

A sense of community is the best way to describe the situation that has led Aaron Berry to become Monache's new football coach. Berry has been named as Monache's football coach and also began his first day as a physical education teacher at the school on Monday. Berry replaces Shane Focke, who served as Monache's coach the past three seasons.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Earthquake shakes near Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34  a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km.  No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Video: CHP records large rockslide near Fresno

A Northern California highway was closed after a large rockslide made travel impossible, and it was all recorded by a California Highway Patrol officer. The CHP Fresno office shared the video to Twitter, noting that all four lanes of State Route 168 were closed after heavy rains battered the state on Monday and Tuesday. “Avoid […]
FRESNO, CA

