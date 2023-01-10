Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 187 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
hernandosun.com
hernandosun.com
Boys Basketball Hernando Vs Springstead 1/3/23 Photos
Hernando’s first game for the new year ended in victory at their home game against Springstead. They won by a close score of 48-45.
hernandosun.com
Girls Basketball Central Vs Hernando Photos 1/6/23
Central High lost during their away game against Hernando High by 52-20.
hernandosun.com
People in Hernando: Wade Graves
Meet Wade Graves, a Special Olympian. He was at the Brooksville Square Publix today, representing Special Olympics and sharing his experiences in the program. Mr. Graves competes in the equestrian division with his mule Tango. He has worked at Publix for 23 years this year and has been an equestrian competitor for about 20 years. He started learning about the sport through The Arc Nature Coast’s Posse Program. Mr. Graves won two Bronze medals and a Gold at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in 2022. He also won three Gold medals at the Florida State competition at the equestrian center in Ocala last year. He is looking forward to the Florida State Competition coming up again in April. Stop by Brooksville Square Publix next week on Wednesday or Thursday to say hi to Wade. Wade’s photos are on display all week, and you are welcome to make a donation to Special Olympics when you check out at the register.
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
usf.edu
How Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will celebrate 75 years and its famed mermaids
Florida was once known for its roadside attractions such as Six-Gun Territory in Ocala, which featured shootouts at high noon on its dusty main drag. Winter Haven also had Cypress Gardens, known for water-ski shows and young women dressed in floral-colored southern belle costumes. Many of them went by the...
floridaing.com
Starkey Park Florida: Navigating to an Unforgettable Adventure
Woohoo! The park is the perfect place to go on any trip – it’s got everything you need for a longer stay, like rental cabins and tent camping. The campground has all the bells and whistles – full restroom and shower facilities so you don’t need to worry about getting dirty, picnic shelters for days filled with delicious food and awesome conversations, plus a playground for the kids (or anyone who wants). So-o much fun waiting to be had here!
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday...
Hundreds attend Plant High School meeting to protest proposed Hillsborough school redistricting
The battle of school rezoning in Hillsborough County is heating up.
Dance battle between Riverview student and teacher goes viral
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — It’s the viral dance battle now seen by millions across the globe. “My dad woke me up and he was like, 'is this you?' Then he showed the phone, and then I looked at the views, and I didn't expect it to be that big,” Orian Person, the Sumner High School eighth grader who featured in the video, said.
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
wild941.com
9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay
It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Over the years, we’ve discovered quite the assortment of romantic locales throughout Tampa Bay worthy...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
Florida man wins $1M lottery prize during gas station trip
A central Florida man became the state's newest millionaire on Wednesday when he claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize.
fox13news.com
Active, retired Special Operations personnel become part of Tampa Bay area since establishment of SOCOM
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community. Jay Powers is the head wrestling coach at Plant High School in Tampa....
Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
fox13news.com
Family desperate for answers as search for missing Oregon father continues in Hernando County
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County. When his family didn't hear from him after his phone died, they filed...
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
Comments / 2