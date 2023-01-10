Read full article on original website
Without Amundsen, Clovis North boys still playing well
ClOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The Clovis North boys basketball program suffered a major blow when star junior point guard Connor Amundsen was lost for the season before the season even began, after tearing labrums in both shoulders during the offseason, and having two surgeries six weeks apart. But so far this season the Broncos are […]
NCAA Football: Fresno State at Southern California
Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The SC Trojans logo at midfield at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before a game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Southern California Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Unified Football Stars Matchup in College Football Final
The College Football Playoff National Championship held on Monday January 9th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California not only hosted thousands of fans, but featured two past Clovis Unified football players in the game. Running back Kendall Milton of Georgia and Linebacker Blake Baldwin of Texas Christian both went to...
Porterville Recorder
A sense of community: Berry named new Monache football coach
A sense of community is the best way to describe the situation that has led Aaron Berry to become Monache's new football coach. Berry has been named as Monache's football coach and also began his first day as a physical education teacher at the school on Monday. Berry replaces Shane Focke, who served as Monache's coach the past three seasons.
Fresno State adds key safety transfer: Dean Clark of Kent State
The Fresno State Bulldogs have found a potential replacement for outgoing star safety Evan Williams. On Tuesday, Kent State safety transfer Dean Clark announced his commitment to the ‘Dogs. Clark was a breakout star for the Golden Flashes of the MAC in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. He had...
Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
First Bakersfield charter school approved, but community reaction is mixed
The Kern Schools Superintendent's Office says charter schools expand educational opportunities, but there are still details to work out before the Central Academy of Arts and Technology will be ready.
GV Wire
KSEE-24/CBS 47 Reporter Johnson Leaving for Florida
Another reporter is leaving KSEE-24/CBS 47. Liv Johnson announced she is leaving the Nexstar-owned duopoly for WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando owned by Hearst, the 17th-ranked TV market by population. Fresno is No. 55. Growing up in Atlanta, and educated at Syracuse, Johnson worked for two years in Fresno...
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023
Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
Corrie Writing
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check Out
Fresno is a city in California's Central Valley known for its diverse cuisine, and there are plenty of great buffet options to choose from. Here are eight of the best buffets in Fresno:
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
Porterville Recorder
3.2 earthquake east of Porterville
Yes, there was an earthquake east of Porterville on Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened about six miles northeast of Porterville. Numerous residents in Porterville, particularly on the eastside of town, reported they felt the earthquake.
clovisroundup.com
Fresno County Declares State of Emergency
As of January 9th, 2023, Fresno County has declared a state of emergency due to the raging storm that has traversed across the Central Valley. Due to the impacts of the winter storms from the atmospheric river weather system and its effects on Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director, Paul Nerland, has proclaimed a State of Emergency as of today, January 9, 2023.
Video shows boulders, road damage on Hwy 178 in the canyon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is closed at the mouth of the canyon because of large boulders across both lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. A video shared with 17 News shows the boulders in the road way and road damage. According to CHP, the large boulders across both […]
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
Bakersfield police ask for help to locate woman missing for several months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen since late August or early September 2022. Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue, but she might have traveled to the Los Angeles area around the time of […]
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
Porterville Recorder
Shepard wants 150 ballots to be reviewed in Kings County
The saga of the State Senate District 16 race recount continues. Now in question is 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County deemed to have invalid signatures the David Shepard campaign and supporters say need to be reviewed. Shepard and those supporters spoke during the public comment period at a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for that review to take place. Shepard and his supporters at the meeting were calling for the Kings County Board to take action to make sure the review would take place.
