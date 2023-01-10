Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Residential structure fire in Onley
Fire personnel responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday morning on Coastal Boulevard in Onley. The fire was reported at 5:58 a.m. Onancock, Tasley, Parksley and Painter responded. Firefighters arrived to find fire on two sides of the structure. The fire was contained in approximately 1 hour. Units stayed on...
Virginia Beach couple loses home to fire after man crashes into townhouse, dies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fiery crash in Virginia Beach on Wednesday afternoon ended with one person dead and a couple without a home. Police said a man drove into an Aden Park townhouse off North Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. Children coming home from school and people...
VB couple loses home when car crashes into their apartment, killing driver
News 3 here's from the couple who lost their Virginia Beach home when a car crashed into their apartment Wednesday.
Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 5:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
Driver dead after crashing into Virginia Beach apartment building: Police
One person died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon on Featherstone Court.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man faces charges in connection to shots fired into North Main St. businesses
Suffolk man faces charges in connection to shots fired into North Main St. businesses
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Laskin Rd in Virginia Beach
Police say a pedestrian has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach Sunday evening.
Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after shooting at busy Hampton intersection
A deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is in critical condition and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Hampton Wednesday.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Sheriff provides new details about shooting that left deputy injured, suspect dead
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
Gloucester volunteer firefighters rescue girl from drowning in icy pond
Ashley Rowe and AJ Hamilton received the call that a 12-year-old girl had fallen into an icy retention pond. They sprang into action.
WAVY News 10
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene
WMDT.com
14 dogs rescued, five people charged following dog fighting investigation
SEAFORD, Del. – Five people have been charged after more than a dozen dogs were rescued over the weekend. At around 2 p.m. Sunday, Delaware State Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford. It was discovered that multiple people at the property were actively engaging in dog fighting.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Laskin Rd in VB
According to police, the crash occurred on Laskin Road and Fremac Drive. Police say there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.
shoredailynews.com
Mr. George D. Mizzelle
Funeral services for Mr. George D. Mizzelle, also known as “Big Mi” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 9AM from Nandua High School, Onley, with Rev. Carroll Mills officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock. Family and friends may call on Friday from. 12PM...
NN Police looking to ID larceny suspect
Newport News Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent larceny at Kelly's Tavern at 1010 Loftis Blvd.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a fatal crash on January 8 involving a man who was walking in the road. Police say they got a call about a vehicle that had hit a person on the 1400 block of Laskin Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Newport News to install metal detectors after elementary school shooting
The Newport News School Board is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, just days after a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.
WAVY News 10
York County and City of Poquoson welcomes new Sheriff
WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. York County and City of Poquoson welcomes new Sheriff. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports.
