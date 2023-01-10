ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onley, VA

shoredailynews.com

Residential structure fire in Onley

Fire personnel responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday morning on Coastal Boulevard in Onley. The fire was reported at 5:58 a.m. Onancock, Tasley, Parksley and Painter responded. Firefighters arrived to find fire on two sides of the structure. The fire was contained in approximately 1 hour. Units stayed on...
ONLEY, VA
WAVY News 10

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton ‘officer involved shooting’ …. January 11, 2023 Read More: https://bit.ly/3QzkFcY. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking …. WAVY News 10. ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at …
HAMPTON, VA
WMDT.com

14 dogs rescued, five people charged following dog fighting investigation

SEAFORD, Del. – Five people have been charged after more than a dozen dogs were rescued over the weekend. At around 2 p.m. Sunday, Delaware State Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford. It was discovered that multiple people at the property were actively engaging in dog fighting.
SEAFORD, DE
shoredailynews.com

Mr. George D. Mizzelle

Funeral services for Mr. George D. Mizzelle, also known as “Big Mi” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 9AM from Nandua High School, Onley, with Rev. Carroll Mills officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock. Family and friends may call on Friday from. 12PM...
PARKSLEY, VA
WAVY News 10

York County and City of Poquoson welcomes new Sheriff

WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. York County and City of Poquoson welcomes new Sheriff. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Students sent to hospital after ingesting THC gummies …. A message from Tallwood High School Principal Ryan O’Meara, sent to families Thursday afternoon, said the school had, “multiple reports...
YORK COUNTY, VA

