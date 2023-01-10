West Virginia legislative session to start Wednesday; Justice to deliver State of the State address at 7

Read full article on original website
Minority Report: West Virginia Democratic lawmakers raise concerns as session starts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the West Virginia Senate passing multiple bills in one day and the House of Delegates changing rules to control debate, the Democratic minority in both chambers raised concerns Thursday about having their voices silenced. The House adopted House Resolution 1 Wednesday, setting forth the rules...
Gov. Justice: Tax plan a step toward entirely eliminating West Virginia's personal income tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice would still like to see the state's personal income tax eliminated entirety. During his annual State of the State address Wednesday evening, Justice laid out a plan to halve the state's current personal income tax over three years.
West Virginia Board of Education adjust teacher licensing requirements
The West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) waived some of the minimum professional licensing requirements for prospective teachers Wednesday to help them eventually become fully licensed and enter the workforce. The waivers adjust some of the minimum reqåuirements in current BOE policy — specifically with regards to Policy 5202, which...
Applications open for Sen Edwards Fund for Western Maryland
OAKLAND — The Tri-County Council for Western Maryland announced that applications are now open for the Senator George C. Edwards Fund for Western Maryland. The fund, overseen by the 11-member Western Maryland Economic Future Investment Board and administered by the Tri-County Council, will provide loan and grant assistance to Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties for economic development projects.
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch. January 11, 2023. Editorial: Gates cautiously optimistic about WV’s energy future.
Gov.-elect Moore announces Cabinet posts
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov.-Elect Wes Moore announced several appointments to his Cabinet on Thursday. Moore appointed Dr. Laura Herrera Scott to be Maryland's health secretary. Scott most recently served as executive vice president of population health at Summit Health, and as vice president of clinical strategy and product at Anthem.
Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died by an apparent suicide, prison officials said Thursday. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar, 36, who has a reported history of suicide attempts, was found...
Gates cautiously optimistic about WV’s energy future
Microsoft founder and clean-energy investor Bill Gates brought a dose of optimism and a dose of realism to Appalachia when he visited Charleston on Monday. The optimism is that West Virginia can take advantage of the move away from coal and toward cleaner sources of energy. The realism is that it won’t be as short a process as many people expect it to be.
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma.
