West Virginia State

West Virginia legislative session to start Wednesday; Justice to deliver State of the State address at 7

By Charles Young SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 2 days ago
WVNews

West Virginia Board of Education adjust teacher licensing requirements

The West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) waived some of the minimum professional licensing requirements for prospective teachers Wednesday to help them eventually become fully licensed and enter the workforce. The waivers adjust some of the minimum reqåuirements in current BOE policy — specifically with regards to Policy 5202, which...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Applications open for Sen Edwards Fund for Western Maryland

OAKLAND — The Tri-County Council for Western Maryland announced that applications are now open for the Senator George C. Edwards Fund for Western Maryland. The fund, overseen by the 11-member Western Maryland Economic Future Investment Board and administered by the Tri-County Council, will provide loan and grant assistance to Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties for economic development projects.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Gov.-elect Moore announces Cabinet posts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov.-Elect Wes Moore announced several appointments to his Cabinet on Thursday. Moore appointed Dr. Laura Herrera Scott to be Maryland's health secretary. Scott most recently served as executive vice president of population health at Summit Health, and as vice president of clinical strategy and product at Anthem.
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died by an apparent suicide, prison officials said Thursday. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar, 36, who has a reported history of suicide attempts, was found...
DELAWARE STATE
WVNews

Gates cautiously optimistic about WV’s energy future

Microsoft founder and clean-energy investor Bill Gates brought a dose of optimism and a dose of realism to Appalachia when he visited Charleston on Monday. The optimism is that West Virginia can take advantage of the move away from coal and toward cleaner sources of energy. The realism is that it won’t be as short a process as many people expect it to be.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma.
ALABAMA STATE

