Read full article on original website
Related
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
JC Post
Public Works set their holiday schedule
There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
backroadsnews.com
Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm
Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
JC Post
Bed Bath & Beyond eyes more layoffs, will close store in Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) —Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an...
JC Post
Existing Quarry Road to close in Geary County
As realignment nears completion, Ebert Construction will be closing the existing portion of Quarry Road in Geary County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to begin eradication of the old road. Residents may use the new roads including Goldfinch Drive and Quarry Road. Goldfinch Drive runs from the west end of Mockingbird...
KVOE
Infrastructure work continues near new Evergy service center outside Emporia
Work on utilities near Evergy’s new service center complex just west of Emporia is entering a new phase this week. Phase II of a significant drainage project is now underway. West 18th, which becomes Lyon County Road 180 just west of Emporia, will be closed to thru traffic until further notice. The intersection of F-5 at 180, just west of the new Evergy complex, will be closed periodically for the next several months.
JC Post
Dr. Todd Frieze Joins Konza Prairie Community Health Center
(Junction City, KS) – Todd Frieze, MD has joined the healthcare team at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Dr. Frieze is seeing patients at the Konza clinic in Junction City; he will also see patients two full days per week at the Chapman, Kansas clinic. Current patients of Dr....
JC Post
KDOT awards bid for Geary County project
Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded the bid for a pedestrian and bicycle path to Ebert Construction for approximately $1.15 million. The path will run for one-half mile along K-18 from Karns Drive to Spring Valley Road.
WIBW
Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning. According to the Topeka Police Department, the call came in at 3:50 Tuesday morning where a suspect robbed the Cenex in the 1900 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard. The suspect fled on foot and no arrest has been made. No injuries were […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
JC Post
Pickleball will help feed the hungry in Junction City
There will be a Pickleball 101 session on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City. It will go from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and will be for ages 18 and up. The registration fee will support the Geary County Food Pantry and Wheels of Hope.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 12
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLTON BRIAN MAGNUSON, 32, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Bond $10,500. JAHKEE LEE OATES, 27, Fort Riley, Failure to appear; Bond $500. KYLER...
Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
WIBW
Tips roll in about Lyon Co. poaching cases, arrests yet to be made
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tips about two poaching cases continue to roll in, Game Wardens have yet to make any arrests in either case. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that while there have not been any arrests made in the case of two poached deer in Lyon Co. from early November, there has been some progress as the individual cases carry on.
JC Post
Geary County Commission makes appointments to public boards
Geary County Commissioners conducted their annual reorganization this week. There were appointments to multiple positions. --Keith Ascher was elected commission chair, Alex Tyson vice chair and Trish Giordano secretary. --Keith Ascher was appointed to the Public Building Commission, Solid Waste Planning Committee, MPO and the EDC. --Alex Tyson will serve...
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
adastraradio.com
2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
JC Post
Bob Story will serve as MAC Chairman
Members of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council have elected Bob Story to serve as their chairman for the coming year. "Well it's going to be a big challenge. It's something I didn't realize I was going to do but I'm excited about it. I'm going to get the mission figured out and go forward with how we can serve this community the best."
JC Post
Kansas woman accused of setting series of fires
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday fire crews first responded to the 1500 block of SW Cheyenne Hills Road on the report of a grass fire, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. Firefighters were able to control the fire before structures were threatened.
Comments / 0