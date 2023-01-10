Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
New study reveals leading cause of deaths for children in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, California — A new study by Kern County’s Child Death review team reveals some shocking statistics. The team investigated the deaths of 265 children from 2017 to 2021. In that time period, a total 634 people under the age 18 died. In those years, they found the...
Child deaths in Kern County: Many causes, but what are the solutions?
A report on Kern County child deaths from 2017 to 2021 shows that child suicides increased by 60 percent over those five years.
thesungazette.com
SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
Porterville Recorder
Shepard wants 150 ballots to be reviewed in Kings County
The saga of the State Senate District 16 race recount continues. Now in question is 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County deemed to have invalid signatures the David Shepard campaign and supporters say need to be reviewed. Shepard and those supporters spoke during the public comment period at a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for that review to take place. Shepard and his supporters at the meeting were calling for the Kings County Board to take action to make sure the review would take place.
travelagewest.com
This City in California Is the Most Autism-Friendly Destination in the U.S.
Known as a gateway to Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Park, the city of Visalia, Calif., is adding another designation: the first-ever Autism-certified destination in the United States. Many of Visit Visalia’s frontline hospitality partners — including 42% of the city’s hotels and many family-friendly attractions — have completed a...
Porterville Recorder
3.2 earthquake east of Porterville
Yes, there was an earthquake east of Porterville on Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened about six miles northeast of Porterville. Numerous residents in Porterville, particularly on the eastside of town, reported they felt the earthquake.
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
Porterville Recorder
Storm Aftermath: 'Where did all that water come from?'
With rain continuing to fall across Porterville and the surrounding communities, Tulare County Fire activated its Emergency Operation Center — with emergency personnel keeping busy in Strathmore, as well as other outlying areas of Porterville, said Captain Francisco Benitez, Tulare County Fire. "We're staying super busy," Benitez said. Kris...
Porterville Recorder
Evacuation warnings for Ponderosa area
Due to numerous rock slides and washouts along Highway 190 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities above Springville. Evacuation warnings have been issued for Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. The Tulare County Roads Department was able to...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
KMPH.com
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
Forest officials caution visitors amid storm conditions
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Because of the heightened risk of landslides, slippery roads, floods, and other hazards due to the intense winter storms traveling through California, Sequoia National Forest officials are cautioning visitors to plan before visiting the site. “Please travel with caution when visiting the forest and be prepared for damage-related travel delays, detours, […]
Bakersfield Channel
2 dead after tree falls on Hwy 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews have been busy responding to a surge of calls for help up and down the state due to the weather. The California Highway Patrol in Tulare County called out to this crash along northbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell into traffic lanes. Two people are dead. The number of injuries is currently unknown.
Bakersfield Californian
Accidental deaths, homicide, suicide leading causes of local children's deaths
A grim report presented Tuesday to the Kern County Board of Supervisors laid bare for the first time how COVID-19 impacted local children who died most commonly from motor vehicle accidents, gunshot wounds, suicide and infants unexpectedly dying. County Public Health Services presented an annual report containing work by the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue. Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the […]
Video shows boulders, road damage on Hwy 178 in the canyon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is closed at the mouth of the canyon because of large boulders across both lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. A video shared with 17 News shows the boulders in the road way and road damage. According to CHP, the large boulders across both […]
Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
Major traffic accident in southeast Bakersfield; 1 injured, 1 dead
The Bakersfield Police Department says speed was a factor in the collision that injured one man and killed another.
