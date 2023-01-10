Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Storm Aftermath: 'Where did all that water come from?'
With rain continuing to fall across Porterville and the surrounding communities, Tulare County Fire activated its Emergency Operation Center — with emergency personnel keeping busy in Strathmore, as well as other outlying areas of Porterville, said Captain Francisco Benitez, Tulare County Fire. "We're staying super busy," Benitez said. Kris...
Bakersfield Channel
2 dead after tree falls on Hwy 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews have been busy responding to a surge of calls for help up and down the state due to the weather. The California Highway Patrol in Tulare County called out to this crash along northbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell into traffic lanes. Two people are dead. The number of injuries is currently unknown.
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
Porterville Recorder
Shepard wants 150 ballots to be reviewed in Kings County
The saga of the State Senate District 16 race recount continues. Now in question is 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County deemed to have invalid signatures the David Shepard campaign and supporters say need to be reviewed. Shepard and those supporters spoke during the public comment period at a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for that review to take place. Shepard and his supporters at the meeting were calling for the Kings County Board to take action to make sure the review would take place.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
KMPH.com
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
Forest officials caution visitors amid storm conditions
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Because of the heightened risk of landslides, slippery roads, floods, and other hazards due to the intense winter storms traveling through California, Sequoia National Forest officials are cautioning visitors to plan before visiting the site. “Please travel with caution when visiting the forest and be prepared for damage-related travel delays, detours, […]
KMJ
At-Risk Man Reported Missing Out Of Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ) — Be on the lookout for an at-risk man missing out of Visalia. Visalia Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Ramon Guerra, who they say walked away from a health facility. Guerra was last seen at Kaweah Health Mental Health Hospital on Wednesday. He was wearing...
Heavy downpours cause street flooding Monday in Wasco
Heavy rains on Monday caused severe flooding in parts of Wasco.
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
thesungazette.com
SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
Man hit by multiple cars on Hwy 178 identified
The Kern County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed on Highway 178 after being hit by several vehicles on Fri, Jan 6.
Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
Tornado warning in Tulare County called off
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in the Tulare County communities of Woodlake, Three Rivers, Ivanhoe, and surrounding areas were warned to take shelter after a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday. That warning has since been called off by forecasters. The tornado warning, which lasted for approximately 30 minutes, […]
6 vehicles stuck in flooding on Highways 33 and 46: CHP
LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple drivers needed to be rescued from flooding in roads in northwest Kern County. Six vehicles were stuck in flooding on highways 33 and 46, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page on Monday evening. According to the Kern County Fire Department, officials helped a family of three out […]
DA: Porterville man sentenced to over 600 years in prison
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man has been sentenced to spend over 600 years in prison following his sentencing on child molestation charges, officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. According to the DA’s office, 37-year-old Armando Martinez was sentenced to 612 years to life in prison for child […]
Hanford Sentinel
Levee breach drains more than 28K gallons of water into Hanford-area neighborhood
Residents on Camino Ramon off South 10th Avenue woke up to two feet or more of water flooding their street Tuesday after a nearby levee was reportedly cut. “I noticed the basin starting to collect water around 4 o’clock (Monday) when I got off work,” said Peggy Munoz, who lives on the street in an unincorporated area of Kings County. “Trenches had been cut into our water catchment basin, which is designed for our street alone, because it’s a private cul-de-sac.”
CHP: Woman struck, killed by 3 vehicles on Hwy 198
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by three vehicles on westbound State Route 198, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Hanford. On Saturday, around 6:48 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a traffic collision on Highway 198 westbound east of 13th Avenue in Kings County, involving […]
