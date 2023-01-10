Read full article on original website
CNET
John Deere's New Robot Planter Could Slash Fertilizer Use by 60%
As the global population soars past 8 billion people, the world faces a conundrum: There are more of us to feed, but our food needs to be grown on the same amount of land, if not less. At CES 2023, John Deere is pushing for a future in which farming relies ever more on sensors and machine learning technologies to meet those needs.
modernfarmer.com
Grain Farming Goes Indoors
Vertical farms have had successes producing fresh greens and herbs, tomatoes and strawberries—all necessary and delicious crops but not the most calorie-dense. That honor falls to cereals and grains, which generally take up more space and spread out over amber-tinted fields. But those amber waves of grain could soon take up residence indoors, with the first successfully grown indoor wheat.
Agriculture Online
An alternative weed strategy
Successful Farming Editors, Laurie Bedord and Chelsea Dinterman, discuss how farmers may not have the time to wait to address weed issues. Instead, farmers need to become their own R&D department to address troublesome weeds on their operation.
Agriculture Online
How to capture cash with carbon
Farmers across the country annually hang their livelihoods on the potential of tiny seeds to transform into cornstalks taller than the grower who planted them. The same goes for soybean plants so thick and full you can barely distinguish the rows between them. It’s this potential that keeps farmers farming.
Rice breeding breakthrough can be a solution to food shortage by feeding billions
An international team has successfully propagated a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone from seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could reduce the cost of hybrid rice seed, allowing low-income farmers around the world to access high-yielding, disease-resistant rice variants, according to the University of California, Davis. Half of...
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
myzeo.com
Tips for Selecting the Best Cannabis Seeds
Cannabis is one of the most popularly used drugs in the United States. There are currently 38 states that allow some form of marijuana usage. From medical purposes to legalized recreational use, cannabis can be found in many forms. When determining how to pick cannabis seeds, it’s important to choose...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, January 11, 2023
Soybeans jumped in overnight trading amid continued dry weather in Argentina and as investors square positions ahead of tomorrow's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. Precipitation will be limited to only the "edges" of Argentina in the next 10 days, allowing crop stress to rebuild in about two-thirds...
MotorTrend Magazine
The University of Michigan’s Water Splitting Method Makes Hydrogen Like Plants Do
When it comes to greener ways to power our cars, two main avenues are emerging: battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai. While EVs are the major focus of most manufacturers, HCEVs have been shown to be less polluting than gasoline vehicles. But there are many ways of producing hydrogen, and not all of them are as green as we'd like. But new production methods are the subject of a new University of Michigan study, and the researchers claim to have found a way to not only make hydrogen production greener, but also cheaper.
In a breakthrough, US approves world’s first vaccine for honeybees
The world's first vaccine for honeybees has been approved for use in the U.S. In what can be called a huge breakthrough to protect the insects essential for food production, Dalan Animal Health, Inc, a biotech company pioneering insect health, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted a conditional license for the vaccination of honeybees against American Foulbrood disease caused by Paenibacillus larvae.
scitechdaily.com
Contrary to Previous Assumptions: Forests Recovering From Logging Act as a Source of Carbon
According to a new study, tropical forests recovering from logging are sources of carbon for years afterward, contrary to previous assumptions. Tropical forests that are recovering from having trees removed were thought to be carbon absorbers, as the new trees grow quickly. A new study, led by Imperial College London researchers, turns this on its head, showing that the carbon released by soil and rotting wood outpaces the carbon absorbed by new growth.
Agriculture Online
How to decipher carbon market buzzwords
Headlines about a multimillion-dollar company promising to reach carbon neutrality are no surprise these days. Consumer and investor preferences alike have driven this shift, opening opportunities for carbon markets to flourish. “The logic behind those pledges is corporations understand that is what consumers want,” says Alejandro Plastina, an Iowa State...
Agriculture Online
How farmers can invest in ag tech
Despite market volatility and a slowdown in venture capital activity in 2022, the ag tech space remains a hotbed for investment, innovation, and opportunity. With the support of investment firms such as Fulcrum Global Capital, it’s also an area more producers are entering. “Not only does an investment give...
beefmagazine.com
A new year for cattle and beef markets
The cattle and beef market momentum at the end of 2022 has carried over into the first week of the new year. The new year looks to contrast with last year with noticeably tighter cattle numbers, especially at the feedlot level, driven by previous herd liquidation and sharply lower feeder cattle supplies.
Agriculture Online
U.S. winter wheat seedings seen at 36.950 million acres, 8-year high - USDA
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat plantings for the crop to be harvested in 2023 rose to 36.950 million acres, up 11% from the 33.271 million acres seeded in 2022 and the highest in eight years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. Seedings of hard red...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Futures firm ahead of USDA crop data; eye on Argentina drought
Markets rise ahead of Thursday's USDA crop reports. Wheat up on technicals, short covering after 15-month low. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday as a drop to 15-month lows in...
Agriculture Online
U.S. reduces corn, soybean harvest views
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soybean harvests in 2022 were smaller than previously estimated as crops struggled late in their development after a promising start to the growing season, the U.S. government said on Thursday. Dry conditions also caused the U.S. Agriculture Department to cut its...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed, cattle mostly lower
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended mixed on Thursday, with actively traded nearby months down on weak pork prices and dull demand, while deferred contracts rose on expectations for tighter supplies in coming months, traders said. The February hog contract was down for the...
Agriculture Online
3 New products for cattle ranchers
Here’s a roundup of three of the latest innovations promoting good health and growth for those in the cattle business. Biozyme Inc. offers a new vitamin, mineral, and prebiotic nutritional supplement for cows called Vitaferm Concept Aid. When fed to cows from calving to breeding seasons, it can improve conception rates, calving rates, and weaning pounds, says the company. The product can be fed as a free-choice supplement, in a lick tub, or mixed in feed from 60 days precalving to 60 days after the breeding season.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close with double-digit gains | Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the close, March corn is up 16¢ to $6.72 a bushel. March soybeans are up 26¢ to $15.19 a bushel. CBOT wheat closed up 4¢. KC wheat closed up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 13¢. Live cattle are down 18¢. Lean hogs are down...
