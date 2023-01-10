ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets release 13-word statement after failed Carlos Correa deal

The New York Mets were unsuccessful in their bid to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency following the collapse of his deal with the San Francisco Giants. While the Mets appeared to be the favorites to add Correa, the Twins jumped back into the race at the last minute and signed him to a six-year, $200 million contract. After coming up short in their pursuit of Correa, the Mets released a brief and blunt 13-word statement on Wednesday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing

Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal

In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Yardbarker

Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever

The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings

The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm. They filled their need for the fourth dependable starter they didn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Why Mets shouldn’t feel bad after Carlos Correa deal falls through

Can the New York Mets still be the best team money can buy?. With the weeks-long possibility that Carlos Correa could be an integral part of a lineup that includes slugger Pete Alonso, switch hitter Francisco Lindor and table setter Brandon Nimmo, the Mets became immediate World Series contenders. That Mets team, the one that planned to park Correa at third base for years to come, was a mighty assembly of perhaps the strongest offense with the highest ceiling in the league.
HAWAII STATE
FanSided

3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season

These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder

The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy