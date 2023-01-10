Read full article on original website
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BT's pitch for Mets to use Josh Donaldson as bridge to Manny Machado after Carlos Correa goes to Twins
Brandon Tierney makes his pitch on why the Mets should trade for Josh Donaldson as a stopgap before making a big push for Manny Machado next offseason.
Mets release 13-word statement after failed Carlos Correa deal
The New York Mets were unsuccessful in their bid to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency following the collapse of his deal with the San Francisco Giants. While the Mets appeared to be the favorites to add Correa, the Twins jumped back into the race at the last minute and signed him to a six-year, $200 million contract. After coming up short in their pursuit of Correa, the Mets released a brief and blunt 13-word statement on Wednesday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing
Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
Casey Stern: "The 'LOL Mets' thing to do would have been to actually go through with the deal anyway"
Casey Stern, host of the “Unfiltered” podcast, joined Ben & Woods on Wednesday morning! Listen here as Casey gives his thoughts on his Mets NOT landing Carlos Correa after a weeks-long saga, which free agent signing surprised him the most, and more!
Carlos Correa balked at this unique provision New York Mets added to a revised 12-year deal
The New York Mets reportedly offered Carlos Correa 12 years in a revised contract, however, the All-Star balked at terms
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever
The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
San Diego Padres Sign 7x All-Star to One Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Cruz, 42, slashed .234/.314/.651 in 124 games for the Washington Nationals in 2022.
Pablo López trade options: Three partners for the Marlins' suddenly overstocked rotation
The Miami Marlins made a notable addition on Tuesday, signing veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million with a club option. Cueto enjoyed a resurgent 2022, posting a 3.35 ERA and a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 appearances, but his addition to Miami's roster is most significant because it should precipitate a trade.
Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings
The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm. They filled their need for the fourth dependable starter they didn't...
Why Mets shouldn’t feel bad after Carlos Correa deal falls through
Can the New York Mets still be the best team money can buy?. With the weeks-long possibility that Carlos Correa could be an integral part of a lineup that includes slugger Pete Alonso, switch hitter Francisco Lindor and table setter Brandon Nimmo, the Mets became immediate World Series contenders. That Mets team, the one that planned to park Correa at third base for years to come, was a mighty assembly of perhaps the strongest offense with the highest ceiling in the league.
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season
These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
New York Mets Reportedly Wanted Trea Turner... As Center Fielder
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets were "deadly serious in their interest in Trea Turner to play center field."
