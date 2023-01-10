County’s elected officials take their oaths of office

The Honorable Robert F. Cochran, judge of the Superior Court, Del Norte County, administered the Constitutional Oath of Office to county elected officials at noon Tuesday in his Department Two courtroom.

Prior to rendering the oath, he thanked each for their “service to the community in an often thankless environment.”

Those taking their oath included were Sheriff Garrett Scott, District 3 Supervisor Chris Howard. District 4 Supervisor Joey Borges, Auditor/Controller Clinton Schaad, District 5 Supervisor Dean Wilson (who took his oath four weeks ago), County Clerk Recorder/Registrar of Voters Alissia Northrup, Assessor Jennifer Perry, Treasurer/ Tax Collector Barbara Lopez and District Attorney Katherine Micks.

A new state law changing the elected law enforcement cycle to the presidential election four year cycle, allows Sheriff Scott and District Attorney Micks a six year term to 2028. Supervisor Dean Wilson will serve the balance of the past away Bob Berkowitz term through 2024.

All elected officially began their terms in office immediately.