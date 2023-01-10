ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

County’s elected officials take their oaths of office

By By ROGER GITLIN For The Triplicate
The Triplicate
The Triplicate
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGKUL_0k9pkLTB00

The Honorable Robert F. Cochran, judge of the Superior Court, Del Norte County, administered the Constitutional Oath of Office to county elected officials at noon Tuesday in his Department Two courtroom.

Prior to rendering the oath, he thanked each for their “service to the community in an often thankless environment.”

Those taking their oath included were Sheriff Garrett Scott, District 3 Supervisor Chris Howard. District 4 Supervisor Joey Borges, Auditor/Controller Clinton Schaad, District 5 Supervisor Dean Wilson (who took his oath four weeks ago), County Clerk Recorder/Registrar of Voters Alissia Northrup, Assessor Jennifer Perry, Treasurer/ Tax Collector Barbara Lopez and District Attorney Katherine Micks.

A new state law changing the elected law enforcement cycle to the presidential election four year cycle, allows Sheriff Scott and District Attorney Micks a six year term to 2028. Supervisor Dean Wilson will serve the balance of the past away Bob Berkowitz term through 2024.

All elected officially began their terms in office immediately.

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Six Humboldt County Elementary Schools Recognized for Excellence

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious. 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program. The award program recognizes schools for their excellent work in either closing the achievement gap...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Willow Creek Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 10, 2023, at about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HCDTF Seizes Fentanyl and Firearm

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday January 6th, 2023 Agents from the HCDTF and Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
kymkemp.com

Trafficked Fentanyl Seized, Two Arrested, Says HCDTF

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was travelling...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Two Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl in Hoopa

On Friday January 6th, 2023 Agents from the HCDTF and Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the 13000 Block of Highway 96 in Hoopa. After receiving numerous citizen complaints that 44 year old Robby Jackson and 42 year old Kathlene Mellon were selling large quantities of fentanyl throughout the Hoopa Valley, HCDTF Agents obtained a search warrant for their residence located at the 13000 block of Highway 96.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Pelican Bay Blues

An opinion piece about her experiences at Pelican Bay prison in Del Norte County by Cecelia Holland who wrote the book My Brother’s Keeper II: Voices: Writing and Art by the Men of Pelican Bay:. The class meets in an old mess hall—bare concrete walls, metal tables bolted to...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
KDRV

NEW IMAGES: landslide closed U.S. Highway 101, dropped as much as 12 feet

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says the coastal roadway U.S. Highway 101 dropped by as much as 12 feet in a landslide today that closed the highway. ODOT says US 101 is closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford in northern Curry County where the landslide caused a 500-feet segment of highway to drop as much as 12 feet in some spots.
PORT ORFORD, OR
KDRV

BREAKING: U.S. Highway 101 closed due to landslide

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- According to the Curry County Emergency Management team, all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford. At milepost 312 a landslide beneath the highway look out a portion of the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation expects this will...
PORT ORFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kiem-tv.com

Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone

The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
TRINIDAD, CA
The Triplicate

The Triplicate

Del Norte County, CA
317
Followers
610
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy