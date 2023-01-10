This just might be the year of Kyle Kuzma. The 27-year-old forward is having the best season of his NBA career for the Washington Wizards, and he’s set to cash in with a huge pay day this summer when he hits free agency. It feels like almost every team needs a big forward who can shoot, defend, and create his own shot a bit off the dribble, and Kuzma checks all of those boxes. For a player who used to feel like a punchline only a few short years ago, it sure seems like he’ll be laughing all the way to the bank in free agency.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO