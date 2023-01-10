ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
Athlon Sports

Mike McDaniel Explains His Inexcusable Fourth Quarter Mistake

In the midst of a see-saw second half today between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins committed a critical error contributing to their loss.  Down three points and with 2:28 left in regulation, Miami faced a 4th-and-1 situation. But the team took its time getting set up, and ...
SB Nation

Why everyone thinks the Vikings are frauds in the NFL playoffs

Despite finishing the regular season with a 13-4 record, the Minnesota Vikings are mostly an afterthought in the NFC playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles look like a Super Bowl favorite, the San Francisco 49ers are riding Mr. Irrelevant, Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely made the playoffs, Dallas always gets attention as America’s team, Brian Daboll has the New York Giants back in the playoffs, while the Russell Wilson-less Seattle team grabbed the last playoff spot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Kyle Kuzma’s pink sweater bobblehead is real, and I must have it

This just might be the year of Kyle Kuzma. The 27-year-old forward is having the best season of his NBA career for the Washington Wizards, and he’s set to cash in with a huge pay day this summer when he hits free agency. It feels like almost every team needs a big forward who can shoot, defend, and create his own shot a bit off the dribble, and Kuzma checks all of those boxes. For a player who used to feel like a punchline only a few short years ago, it sure seems like he’ll be laughing all the way to the bank in free agency.
WASHINGTON, DC
SB Nation

A tale of 2 halves: How the Jaguars gave us the most entertaining game of the NFL’s Wild Card weekend

On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars posted the third-largest comeback in the history of the NFL playoffs after making up for a 27-0 Los Angeles Chargers lead. The rollercoaster of a game was not only defined by the tale of two halves that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence posted but also by two crucial moments in the game that kept the momentum — and the home crowd — pushing Jacksonville through the comeback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SB Nation

Can the Bengals repeat as AFC Champions?

As the Cincinnati Bengals begin their quest to repeat as AFC champs, everyone wants to know: Do they have what it takes to make another Super Bowl run?. Long answer, yes, because they’re arguably a better team right now than they were a year ago, and the rest of the AFC hasn’t exactly done anything to pass them by, at least in terms of Cincinnati’s primary competition in the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
SB Nation

The NFL’s new playoff overtime rules, explained

Last January, NFL fans were treated to not just one of the best football games of the 2021-2022 NFL season, but one of the best sports events of the entire year. In the AFC Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills thrilled fans in a back-and-forth affair. Josh Allen and the Bills scored a go-ahead touchdown with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation, but that was still enough time for Patrick Mahomes to get Kansas City in range for a field goal to force overtime.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy