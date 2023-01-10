Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
wyso.org
Dayton Fire Department wins multi million dollar grant for mental wellness and recruitment
The Dayton Fire Department will receive a multi-million dollar grant through the Ohio First Responder, Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program launched by Governor DeWine. This money will go toward recruiting more firefighters and expanding mental wellness programs for DFD personnel. Last year, the fire department responded to over 40,000 incidents,...
DPS hiring for all positions: How to apply
Anyone who is interested in applying should bring a resume to the job fair on January 18 and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. The hiring event will be held at the DPS community room at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton.
brookvillestar.net
School board removes book from library
BROOKVILLE — A resident asked the Brookville Local Schools board of education the status of a book in the district’s intermediate/high school library that another resident at a previous board meeting stated was inappropriate for students. At the November board meeting, Johnsville-Brookville Road resident Shawn Miller told the...
Fox 19
Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
wyso.org
'It's in our DNA to come up with solutions,' Montgomery County Commission and GDAHA form health task force
This task force will work to develop solutions and improve services for people struggling with mental health and/or substance abuse disorders. It is composed of healthcare providers, leaders and community partners. According to Montgomery County’s health assessment, there is a nearly 10% rise in substance abuse over the last year....
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
dayton.com
100 years: Air Force Museum to celebrate centennial with year of events
This year, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates 100 years as the world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum. The community has a year full of events to expect as the museum marks its centennial of educating visitors about America’s military aviation force. The museum...
Miami Valley agencies prepare for increased food need as emergency SNAP benefits end
"At The Foodbank, we're always prepared preparing for crisis, whether that be tornadoes, whether that be COVID, whether that be hurricanes across the United States," The Foodbank Chief Development Officer Lee Lauren Truesdale said.
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
dayton.com
District Market to hold grand opening: ‘This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full service restaurants’
District Market on Wayne Avenue is holding a grand opening Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. The marketplace features five established merchants selling anything from soul food and eggrolls to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and more, according to a District Market press release. Merchants include Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., and CheezCake Lab.
Eaton-based R&D Facility to receive $14 million for expansion to support semiconductor manufacturing
EATON — Bullen Ultrasonics announced they plan to expand its Technology Developments Center (TCD) in Eaton to support growth in semiconductor manufacturing and other technological advancements. The company will invest more than $14 million to expand the TDC with the help of the JobsOhio R&D Center Grant and the...
WCPO
Middletown City Schools superintendent resigns
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. is resigning, the district announced Monday. After five years with Middletown, Styles will become a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative — a non-profit that works with districts across the country to better the learning experience for teachers and students.
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
PPE Manufacturer to Add 100 Jobs in Cincinnati with New Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly formed maker of personal protective...
wyso.org
As passenger volume bounces back, partnerships take off at Dayton International Airport
Last year, nearly 600,000 passengers flew out of the Dayton International Airport. That was almost a 10% jump from 2021. As passenger volume improves, aircrafts are looking to Dayton for expansion. A new carrier, Avelo Airlines, will begin flying out of Dayton this month. Avelo airlines has rates as low...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant to host two-week Oyster Fest
Oyster Fest is returning to Lily’s Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. From East Coast or West Coast oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters and oyster chowder to oysters “Cochon-feller,” fried oysters, oyster pasta and fried oyster po-boys, guests can find a little bit of everything.
wyso.org
Ohio Renaissance Festival considering leaving Harveysburg
A proposed ticket tax by Harveysburg officials has owners of the Ohio Renaissance Festival upset. The operators have drafted a complaint to detach the festival grounds from the Village of Harveysburg and join Massie Township. According to a statement from the festival, the proposed tax would increase ticket prices by...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Comments / 0