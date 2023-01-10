ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

DPS hiring for all positions: How to apply

Anyone who is interested in applying should bring a resume to the job fair on January 18 and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. The hiring event will be held at the DPS community room at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
brookvillestar.net

School board removes book from library

BROOKVILLE — A resident asked the Brookville Local Schools board of education the status of a book in the district’s intermediate/high school library that another resident at a previous board meeting stated was inappropriate for students. At the November board meeting, Johnsville-Brookville Road resident Shawn Miller told the...
BROOKVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

100 years: Air Force Museum to celebrate centennial with year of events

This year, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates 100 years as the world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum. The community has a year full of events to expect as the museum marks its centennial of educating visitors about America’s military aviation force. The museum...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

District Market to hold grand opening: ‘This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full service restaurants’

District Market on Wayne Avenue is holding a grand opening Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. The marketplace features five established merchants selling anything from soul food and eggrolls to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and more, according to a District Market press release. Merchants include Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., and CheezCake Lab.
WCPO

Middletown City Schools superintendent resigns

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. is resigning, the district announced Monday. After five years with Middletown, Styles will become a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative — a non-profit that works with districts across the country to better the learning experience for teachers and students.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

PPE Manufacturer to Add 100 Jobs in Cincinnati with New Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly formed maker of personal protective...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant to host two-week Oyster Fest

Oyster Fest is returning to Lily’s Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. From East Coast or West Coast oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters and oyster chowder to oysters “Cochon-feller,” fried oysters, oyster pasta and fried oyster po-boys, guests can find a little bit of everything.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Renaissance Festival considering leaving Harveysburg

A proposed ticket tax by Harveysburg officials has owners of the Ohio Renaissance Festival upset. The operators have drafted a complaint to detach the festival grounds from the Village of Harveysburg and join Massie Township. According to a statement from the festival, the proposed tax would increase ticket prices by...
HARVEYSBURG, OH

