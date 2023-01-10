With the anime horror anthology hitting Netflix on January 19th, here's the trailer for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. We're not sure if we've gotten the point across clearly enough in our previous posts, so just so there's no confusion? We're really looking forward to having Junji Ito & Netflix's anime Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre infect our screens on January 19th. And now we have an official trailer to feed our slightly unhealthy obsession with the anime horror anthology. But before we get to the official trailer, here's a look at the titles set to be adapted: "The Strange Hikizuri Siblings," "The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel," "Ice Cream Bus," "Hanging Balloon," "Four x Four Walls," "The Sandman's Lair," "Intruder," "Long Hair in the Attic," "Mold," "Library Vision," "Tomb Town," "Layers of Terror," "The Thing that Drifted Ashore," "Tomie・Photo," "Unendurable Labyrinth," "The Bully," "Alley," "Headless Statue," "Whispering Woman," and "Soichi's Beloved Pet." We won't spoil what you get to see in the following trailer… but let's just say that it's a "sensory experience"…

