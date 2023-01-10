ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
IGN

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2 on Netflix, A Brutal Return to the World of Vikings and Violence That Follows A New Protagonist

VINLAND SAGA — SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. Opening Shot:We see the glowing red of a blacksmith’s forge as he works on a weapon before the scene changes to glimpses of a man walking across the countryside, then sitting in a boat in choppy waters, then apparently being caught up in a battle that finds men and women being taken as slaves.
Elle

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session

Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
Primetimer

AMC Lays Out the Next Phase of The Walking Dead Universe

The Walking Dead may have ended its 11-season run in November, but AMC's flagship franchise is still alive and kicking. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, AMC previewed the next phase in The Walking Dead universe, which includes the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and new spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
IGN

Plane Review

Plane debuts in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Theatrical audiences were first introduced to Plane — the latest action-thriller rescued from a Redbox premiere by Gerard Butler’s presence — through its head-scratching trailer. It had one of the funniest title reveals in recent memory, between the gravity with which its five simple letters appear across the screen, and the fact that it seemed to have little to do with an airplane at all, beyond its first few seconds (picture watching a Titanic advert only for the movie to be called “Automobile” since that’s how Rose reaches the harbor). However, in an early twist to the new year, not only does the plane in question have a large and vital presence in the movie, but Jean-François Richet’s tale of a plane trip gone awry, and a subsequent escape from a Filipino jungle teeming with militants, isn’t just competently crafted, but pretty enjoyable too.
IGN

Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
bleedingcool.com

Junji Ito Maniac Official Trailer Less A Preview, More An Experience

With the anime horror anthology hitting Netflix on January 19th, here's the trailer for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. We're not sure if we've gotten the point across clearly enough in our previous posts, so just so there's no confusion? We're really looking forward to having Junji Ito & Netflix's anime Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre infect our screens on January 19th. And now we have an official trailer to feed our slightly unhealthy obsession with the anime horror anthology. But before we get to the official trailer, here's a look at the titles set to be adapted: "The Strange Hikizuri Siblings," "The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel," "Ice Cream Bus," "Hanging Balloon," "Four x Four Walls," "The Sandman's Lair," "Intruder," "Long Hair in the Attic," "Mold," "Library Vision," "Tomb Town," "Layers of Terror," "The Thing that Drifted Ashore," "Tomie・Photo," "Unendurable Labyrinth," "The Bully," "Alley," "Headless Statue," "Whispering Woman," and "Soichi's Beloved Pet." We won't spoil what you get to see in the following trailer… but let's just say that it's a "sensory experience"…
IGN

Lucky Hank - Teaser Trailer

Watch the teaser trailer for Lucky Hank, an upcoming eight-episode series starring Bob Odenkirk. The series premieres March 19 on AMC and AMC+. Starring Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Lucky Hank is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale about the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt.
Collider

'The Last of Us' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the HBO Series

The Last of Us is a story that has transcended its medium. Created by Naughty Dog studios in 2013, The Last of Us Part I is a video game that takes the player on an unforgettable journey in a world ravaged by a zombie-esque apocalypse [the Cordyceps brain infection pandemic]. Joel and Ellie must travel across the country in the hopes of making a cure and saving the last remnants of humanity. What makes The Last of Us Part I such a masterclass in storytelling is that from the opening sequence, you are invested in both Joel and Ellie as characters and want to see them survive their year-long adventure across the country.
IGN

The Devil Conspiracy Review

The Devil Conspiracy hits theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Imagine if Paul W.S. Anderson taught bible study classes — that's Nathan Frankowski's The Devil Conspiracy. Whatever tasteless Christian drivel Kevin Sorbo is wasting his time releasing has nothing on this video gamey religious action movie that'd be the coolest screening at children's catechism classes. Think more Legion, less Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas as screenwriter Ed Alan wages a holy war with cloaked angels, hooded demons, and dirty words because Lucifer sure as heck swore. Seeing is believing in The Devil Conspiracy, both a positive and negative "What in tarnation?" brand of horror-action Catholic epic.
Collider

'They Both Die at the End' Series Adaptation Coming to Netflix

Tudum! Netflix has emerged victorious in a fiercely contested match between its major rivals for the rights to develop the bestselling young adult novel They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera into a series. This is according to the latest report from Deadline, which also confirms that Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen remains on board as executive producer and will provide the script for the show's pilot episode. Van Dusen had since jumped on board the project following his exit from Bridgerton after the regency period drama's second season.
WGAU

Return to ‘Titanic’: Record-breaking film to show in theaters for 25th anniversary

Fans of James Cameron’s epic film “Titanic” — and for those who have never let go — will be able to join Rose and Jack onboard the cinematic ship once again. To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, a remastered “Titanic” will sail onto the big screen in 3D 4K HDR and a high-frame-rate, Mashable reported. The film was originally released in 1997.
IGN

HBO Max Is About to Get More Expensive in the U.S.

HBO Max has announced its first ever price hike as the streaming service and home of Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon and the upcoming Last of Us series will increase to $15.99 a month. Currently priced at $14.99, the one dollar price increase is the first bump in...
IGN

Gunfight At Rio Bravo - Official Trailer

When mysterious Russian gunslinger Ivan Turchin (Nevsky) rides into a small Texas town, he runs afoul of a bloodthirsty outlaw gang known as The Hellhounds. Outmanned and outgunned, the town must put their trust in Turchin to protect them from annihilation at the hands of the bandits. The gunslinger finds allies in the form of Marshal Austin Carter (Gruner) and Sheriff Vernon Kelly (Cornet), and together the three must make a desperate stand against impossible and violent odds.
