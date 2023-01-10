Read full article on original website
Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
msn.com
Don’t buy Biden’s ‘surprise’ — classified documents were moved at least twice
With the reported discovery of a second batch of highly classified documents connected to President Biden, the decisions of Attorney General Merrick Garland are fast moving from the inexplicable to incomprehensible. Garland was presumably briefed that classified documents were discovered in Joe Biden’s old office on Nov. 2. He also...
Joe Biden's Classified Documents Remarks Come Back to Haunt Him
The president previously called Donald Trump "irresponsible" for keeping top secret documents at his Florida home.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
A top Republican says Biden's proposals to make monthly student-loan payments cheaper are a 'backdoor' for his 'radical free college agenda'
Rep. Virginia Foxx took aim at the Department of Education's new regulations, which would make income-driven repayment plan payments cheaper.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
Classified documents from Biden's vice presidency found at think tank
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 9 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of "name" to "named" in paragraph 4) Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday.
It took at least 48 days for Joe Biden to find and declare all the classified material at his residence and former office
New details raise questions about White House's claim to have acted swiftly after the discovery of classified records at Biden's old private office.
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
An additional batch of classified documents from Joe Biden's tenure as vice president has been uncovered during a search by his aides, according to several reports citing unnamed sources.
How White House has responded to Biden documents controversy
CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes shares how the White House has responded to classified documents being found at President Joe Biden's former office. She also previews today's "Red and Blue" show.
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his office
According to the White House, the US Department of Justice is now investigating secret materials discovered in Vice President Joe Biden's previous office at a think tank. Mr. Biden's legal team reportedly found about ten of the papers in a locked cupboard at the Penn Biden Center in Washington in November.
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.
Hunter Biden's Access to Classified Documents in Delaware Questioned
Republicans are demanding to see the "visitor logs" from President Biden's private home in Delaware, although it is unclear whether such logs exist.
BBC
Biden 'surprised' about classified files discovery at former office
President Joe Biden has said he was surprised to learn in November that classified files had been found at his former private office. "I don't know what's in the documents," he said, indicating his lawyers had advised him not to ask about the contents. The papers, discovered at the Penn...
Biden says he was "surprised" classified documents were found at Penn Biden Center office
President Biden on Tuesday responded for the first time to CBS News' reporting that documents marked classified were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., saying he was "surprised" to learn there were any government documents at the office, which was opened after he served as vice president.
