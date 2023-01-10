Read full article on original website
Former All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder ‘makes sense’ for Yankees
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are shopping for an outfielder, after watching Andrew Benintendi bolt for a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. And it’s no secret general manager Brian Cashman has been linked to Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who’s requested a trade.
CBS Sports
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' P.J. Higgins: Signs with Diamondbacks
Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs in late December and elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers. He was able to find a new team shortly after and will serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training in 2023. The 29-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Cubs last year and slashed .229/.310/.383 with six home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs.
fishstripes.com
Marlins to sign Johnny Cueto
Johnny Cueto, one of the top remaining MLB free agents available regardless of position, has agreed to a deal with the Marlins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Cueto is guaranteed $8.5 million, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, and Miami has a club option for 2024. Fascinating!. The Marlins...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Blue Jays Acquire RHP Zach Thompson From Pirates
The Blue Jays announced a trade Tuesday, acquiring right-hander Zach Thompson from the Pirates in exchange for minor-league outfielder Chavez Young. View the original article to see embedded media. Thompson, 29, pitched in 29 games for Pittsburgh last season (22 starts), working a 5.18 ERA (80 ERA+) in 121.2 innings....
Marlins trade Miguel Rojas to NL powerhouse
The Dodgers have acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Marlins in exchange for infielder Jacob Amaya, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported. Los Angeles will assume the entirety of Rojas’ $5M salary, reports Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extrabase. Both teams have announced the deal.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: Outrighted to Triple-A
O'Hearn cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Orioles late last week after being DFA'd by the Royals, but he'll remain in his organization this time around. The 29-year-old will likely have a chance to compete for a major-league roster spot during spring training.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Designated for assignment
Bukauskas was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Bukauskas sustained a shoulder injury in March of 2022 that forced him to miss the start of last season, and he didn't make any major-league appearances for Arizona. He posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 19.1 innings over 20 relief appearances at Triple-A Reno in 2022, and he'll lose his spot on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster after the team re-signed Zach Davies on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Royals' Matt Beaty: Latches on with Royals
Beaty signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Beaty will be invited to major-league spring training. The 29-year-old had a dreadful showing in 2022, batting .093/.170/.163 over 47 plate appearances with the Padres. Beaty had some useful stretches during his time with the Dodgers, though, and would seem to have a decent shot to crack the Royals' Opening Day roster as a part-time corner outfielder and infielder.
Orioles assign recently acquired Ryan O'Hearn to Triple-A
Baltimore has assigned recently acquired Ryan O'Hearn to Norfolk.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox prospect Pedro Castellanos signs minor-league deal with Padres
Former Red Sox prospect Pedro Castellanos has signed a minor-league contract with the Padres, per the MiLB.com transactions log. Castellanos, 25, originally signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent coming out of Venezuela in July 2015. The Carora native received a modest $5,000 signing bonus and made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League the following June.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Designated for assignment
Seabold was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Corey Kluber. Seabold has been blasted for a 10.55 ERA over six starts at the major-league level from 2021-22, but he has a 3.39 ERA with 141 strikeouts across 140.2 innings at Triple-A during that span. There figures to be some interest in the righty on waivers.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Craig Stammen: Inks MiLB deal with Friars
Stammen signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After an impressive 2021 campaign with San Diego, Stammen came back with a 4.43 ERA and 1.35 WHIP season in 2022. He also spent roughly two months on the injured list due to shoulder problems. Stammen turns 39 in March, though if he's still able to put on a show in the minors, there's a chance he throws a few big-league innings in 2023.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Loses 40-man spot once again
The Orioles designated Diaz for assignment Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. For the fifth time this offseason, Diaz has been moved off an organization's 40-man roster with the Orioles needing a spot for reliever Darwinzon Hernandez, who was acquired from the Red Sox. The 26-year-old Diaz's prospect pedigree and strong minor-league production have made him an intriguing pickup on the cheap this offseason, but his poor results at the big-league level and lack of defensive versatility have also kept him on the periphery of 40-man rosters.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
sportszion.com
MLB Trade: Dodgers add Miguel Rojas to their infield by exchanging Minor League infielder Jacob Amaya with Marlins
Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers were phenomenal in their 2022 campaign, they were unable to make it to the finals. The team earlier in the season had played a total of 162 matches and went on to win 111! Even then, they could not win against the San Diego Padres.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Auden Tate: Gets another deal with Cardinals
Tate signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Tate spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on and off the Eagles' practice squad before joining up with Arizona on Jan. 4. This marked the first time in the 25-year-old's career that he did not appear in a regular-season game, and he has now accumulated 17 receptions since the 2019 season. Tate figures to compete for a depth role in this heavily stocked receiving corps.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Vimael Machin: Reaches deal with Phils
Machin and the Phillies agreed Wednesday on a minor-league contract, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports. Machin's deal presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training that will enable him to compete for a bench spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old played almost exclusively at third base for Oakland in 2022, logging 253 plate appearances and slashing .220/.300/.287 with a 10.1 percent walk rate and an 18.6 percent strikeout rate.
