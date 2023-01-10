Read full article on original website
Former All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder ‘makes sense’ for Yankees
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are shopping for an outfielder, after watching Andrew Benintendi bolt for a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. And it’s no secret general manager Brian Cashman has been linked to Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who’s requested a trade.
MLB rumors: 1 more trade the St. Louis Cardinals should make
The St. Louis Cardinals need pitching depth, and the Marlins could help them out after their latest acquisition. In the early hours of the morning today, the Miami Marlins acquired RHP Johnny Cueto in what appears to be a depth piece with a potential incoming fire sale to the team’s starting rotation.
Braves rumors: 1 more trade Atlanta should make this offseason
The Braves might be done making splashes heading into 2023 but there’s still one more trade that Atlanta could pull off this offseason to help the club. There haven’t been many big moves made by the Atlanta Braves in the offseason thus far, aside from landing catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with Oakland. They, in typical Alex Anthopoulos fashion, signed the newcomer to a long-term extension that adds him to the team’s elite young core.
Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Reacts to Return to Los Angeles
The former Dodger appears happy to be a Dodger again.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Nelson Cruz
The San Diego Padres added to their potent lineup Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz. After adding Cruz, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Padres in the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' P.J. Higgins: Signs with Diamondbacks
Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs in late December and elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers. He was able to find a new team shortly after and will serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training in 2023. The 29-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Cubs last year and slashed .229/.310/.383 with six home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs.
Former White Sox Pitcher Johnny Cueto Signs with Miami
Johnny Cueto was a fan favorite and performed impressively for the 2022 White Sox.
bucsdugout.com
Pirates acquire Minor League outfielder Chavez Young from Blue Jays for Zach Thompson
The Pittsburgh Pirates designated right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson for assignment on Thursday as a corresponding move to signing lefty Rich Hill. Five days later, the starter found a new home. Pittsburgh traded Thompson to the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday afternoon in exchange for Minor League outfielder Chavez Young. Young, 25,...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: Outrighted to Triple-A
O'Hearn cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Orioles late last week after being DFA'd by the Royals, but he'll remain in his organization this time around. The 29-year-old will likely have a chance to compete for a major-league roster spot during spring training.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
FOX Sports
Eric Hinske joins Mets as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Hinske is joining the New York Mets as assistant hitting coach in manager Buck Showalter's staff, Eric Chavez is switching to bench coach and Dom Chiiti is becoming bullpen coach. Glenn Sherlock is moving from bench coach to catching and strategy coach, and Jeremy...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes becomes co-owner of Kansas City Current NWSL team
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a stake in the NWSL after joining wife Brittany as co-owner of the Kansas City Current, the team announced Tuesday. This became the third Kansas City sports franchise in which Mahomes has a stake. "I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as...
CBS Sports
Royals' Matt Beaty: Latches on with Royals
Beaty signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Beaty will be invited to major-league spring training. The 29-year-old had a dreadful showing in 2022, batting .093/.170/.163 over 47 plate appearances with the Padres. Beaty had some useful stretches during his time with the Dodgers, though, and would seem to have a decent shot to crack the Royals' Opening Day roster as a part-time corner outfielder and infielder.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Craig Stammen: Inks MiLB deal with Friars
Stammen signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After an impressive 2021 campaign with San Diego, Stammen came back with a 4.43 ERA and 1.35 WHIP season in 2022. He also spent roughly two months on the injured list due to shoulder problems. Stammen turns 39 in March, though if he's still able to put on a show in the minors, there's a chance he throws a few big-league innings in 2023.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Loses 40-man spot once again
The Orioles designated Diaz for assignment Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. For the fifth time this offseason, Diaz has been moved off an organization's 40-man roster with the Orioles needing a spot for reliever Darwinzon Hernandez, who was acquired from the Red Sox. The 26-year-old Diaz's prospect pedigree and strong minor-league production have made him an intriguing pickup on the cheap this offseason, but his poor results at the big-league level and lack of defensive versatility have also kept him on the periphery of 40-man rosters.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Auden Tate: Gets another deal with Cardinals
Tate signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Tate spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on and off the Eagles' practice squad before joining up with Arizona on Jan. 4. This marked the first time in the 25-year-old's career that he did not appear in a regular-season game, and he has now accumulated 17 receptions since the 2019 season. Tate figures to compete for a depth role in this heavily stocked receiving corps.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Designated for assignment
Seabold was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Corey Kluber. Seabold has been blasted for a 10.55 ERA over six starts at the major-league level from 2021-22, but he has a 3.39 ERA with 141 strikeouts across 140.2 innings at Triple-A during that span. There figures to be some interest in the righty on waivers.
