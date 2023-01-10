Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
Country Music Legend Hank Williams Performing at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in May
Hank Williams Jr. will make his first stop on his summer tour schedule in Tuscaloosa, performing live at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on May 12. According to a post from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater's Facebook page, the appearance will feature special guest, Old Crow Medicine Show. Williams' biography states the Grammy-award winning...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway passes at the age of 42
The eighth graders at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri are in mourning today. They have shut the door of a popular teacher’s classroom. It’s out of respect for their English teacher, a teacher they loved so much. Former Bama running back Ahmaad Galloway has died. School...
Birmingham mayor proposes funds for amphitheater, CrossPlex, Legion Field, Rickwood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin this week proposed a $26 million investment in new and existing city facilities, including $5 million as the city’s contribution for a planned new 9,000-seat, $50 million Uptown amphitheater at the site of the demolished Carraway hospital. The planned CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center, announced...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
wvtm13.com
Minnesota's biggest Bama fan heading back to class four months after being paralyzed
So, you’re a big Bama fan, eh? You’re still peeved about your team not making the College Football Playoff? You know in your heart that if Bama faced Georgia for the national championship, it would have been a different game?. Allow me to introduce you to one of...
10 new Tuscaloosa restaurants to try in 2023
BISTRO 17 (2217 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa) Located in the heart of downtown (close to Session Cocktails), this offers “healthy American comfort food” including a vegetable kabob, stuffed eggs and a house burger, not to mention a gluten-free menu. DOMO (1650 Jack Warner Parkway, Suite 1008, Tuscaloosa) Located along...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 10 burning questions as the Crimson Tide head into the offseason
The 11-2 record that would be celebrated at nearly every college football outpost is in the Alabama football history books, locked, sealed and stored away, with stories about it to be told another day. The Sugar Bowl confetti that was nice and all, but not the confetti Bama’s players wanted...
Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery
2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better. Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft. He wasn't able to play ...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
comebacktown.com
What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
wbrc.com
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died at the age of 85, according to current Mayor Stewart Welch. Oden, a former secret service agent, served as the city’s mayor from 1996 to 2016. He was known for improving the police and fire departments...
Up-To-The-Minute Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing real-time severe weather updates for West and Central Alabama. Be sure to save this page, so you can check back often for the latest information. Current Weather Information. ALERT > Here are the details on the “TORNADO WARNING” that has been issued by the National...
Alabama Track and Field Mourns the Passing of Hall of Fame Head Coach John Mitchell
Mitchell served as head coach of The University of Alabama track and field/cross country program from 1969-86, leading the Crimson Tide to a pair of SEC team titles.
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
