NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers working out controversial former NBA center

The Los Angeles Lakers are leaving no stone unturned in their search for roster upgrades. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Lakers will be working out ex-Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard this week. The seven-footer has not played in the NBA for over two calendar years now. Leonard holds career averages of... The post Lakers working out controversial former NBA center appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead

NEW YORK — (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA's career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
NBC Sports

Where Kings' division odds stand compared to Warriors, Lakers

With a new coach, a revamped roster and a beam that shoots to outer space after every win, the Kings are pushing toward snapping a 16-year absence from the NBA playoffs this season -- and it appears they’re on the right track so far as the season reaches the halfway point.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Whiteboard: Parity has been the story of the NBA season

This NBA season has revealed contenders, just like any other. But the field might be more open than any year in recent memory. Since the beginning of December, we’ve already seen four different teams hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for at least six days — the Suns, Pelicans, Grizzlies and now the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 20. Just two teams, the Bucks and Celtics, have held the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference over the same span, but they’ve been trailed by the Nets who were one of the hottest teams in the NBA before Kevin Durant went down with an injury.
The Associated Press

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wizards holding amazing Kyle Kuzma pink sweater bobblehead giveaway

The Washington Wizards are holding a Kyle Kuzma bobblehead giveaway, which features the iconic, oversized pink sweater he wore ahead of a game in the 2021-22 season. Last season, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma made a statement in the form of his pregame fit as he walked into the arena to face the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 22, 2021. Kuzma wore an oversized pink sweater, which included elongated arm sleeves. It caught the attention of NBA Twitter at the time, and it has since become legend.
WASHINGTON, DC
