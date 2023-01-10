Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
Why Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant may not be starting in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant earned his first All-Star game appearance and start in his third NBA season. While he still has a great chance at earning his second All-Star berth, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be coming off the bench. Morant ranks third behind Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic in the latest All-Star fan voting update. ...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Should The New Orleans Pelicans Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star?
With Zion Williamson out for an extended period, I believe the New Orleans Pelicans should take a look at DeMarcus Cousins.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Draymond Green Makes Golden State Warriors History
Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Lakers working out controversial former NBA center
The Los Angeles Lakers are leaving no stone unturned in their search for roster upgrades. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Lakers will be working out ex-Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard this week. The seven-footer has not played in the NBA for over two calendar years now. Leonard holds career averages of... The post Lakers working out controversial former NBA center appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead
NEW YORK — (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA's career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
2023 Hoophall Classic: Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum highlight NBA stars that previously played in showcase
The Spalding Hoophall Classic attracts some of the top prospects in the game. Countless players that have competed in the showcase made the jump to the collegiate level and eventually the NBA. With the national slate of the 2023 Hoophall Classic set to begin this week, here’s a look back...
Heat's Erik Spoelstra wants to see 100K fans attend outdoor game
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he'd like to see 100,000 fans at a Miami outdoor game. "Let's do that. Make that happen," he said.
Golden State Warriors Player Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000.
Where Kings' division odds stand compared to Warriors, Lakers
With a new coach, a revamped roster and a beam that shoots to outer space after every win, the Kings are pushing toward snapping a 16-year absence from the NBA playoffs this season -- and it appears they’re on the right track so far as the season reaches the halfway point.
The Whiteboard: Parity has been the story of the NBA season
This NBA season has revealed contenders, just like any other. But the field might be more open than any year in recent memory. Since the beginning of December, we’ve already seen four different teams hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for at least six days — the Suns, Pelicans, Grizzlies and now the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 20. Just two teams, the Bucks and Celtics, have held the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference over the same span, but they’ve been trailed by the Nets who were one of the hottest teams in the NBA before Kevin Durant went down with an injury.
3 players that played their last game with the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are in a really good position with their organization right now. They have the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft along with the most cap space of any team in the league and it is by a lot. They have a quarterback that proved...
The All-NBA First Teams From 2001 To 2010
Throughout 2001 to 2010, All-NBA First Teams featured great players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson and others.
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Wizards holding amazing Kyle Kuzma pink sweater bobblehead giveaway
The Washington Wizards are holding a Kyle Kuzma bobblehead giveaway, which features the iconic, oversized pink sweater he wore ahead of a game in the 2021-22 season. Last season, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma made a statement in the form of his pregame fit as he walked into the arena to face the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 22, 2021. Kuzma wore an oversized pink sweater, which included elongated arm sleeves. It caught the attention of NBA Twitter at the time, and it has since become legend.
