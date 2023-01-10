This NBA season has revealed contenders, just like any other. But the field might be more open than any year in recent memory. Since the beginning of December, we’ve already seen four different teams hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for at least six days — the Suns, Pelicans, Grizzlies and now the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 20. Just two teams, the Bucks and Celtics, have held the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference over the same span, but they’ve been trailed by the Nets who were one of the hottest teams in the NBA before Kevin Durant went down with an injury.

