WAFF
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Huntsville on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at a Regions Bank location on South Memorial Parkway. Officers are searching for two suspects. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD...
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
WAAY-TV
Robbery reported at Regions Bank in Huntsville; police searching for 2 suspects
Huntsville Police are looking for two suspects after a reported robbery Wednesday. Police responded to Regions Bank in the 10,000 block of South Memorial Parkway at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. K-9 units were also at the scene. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspects is asked to call Huntsville...
WAFF
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
Two suspects sought after robbery at Regions Bank in Huntsville
Authorities are searching for two bank robbers after an incident at a bank in Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Priceville mayor: Warrant obtained for Hillsboro man who set woman on fire Tuesday night
Priceville Police are searching for a Hillsboro man who officials say poured gas on his ex-girlfriend and set her on fire Tuesday. Police identified the man Wednesday as 22-year-old Marquise Antwan Wayns. The department said officers responded to Priceville Townhomes on North Bethel Road about 9 p.m. Tuesday. There, they...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $400,000 for man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire in Morgan County
Priceville Police reports a Hillsboro man suspected of pouring gas on his ex-girlfriend and setting her on fire Tuesday is now in custody. According to Morgan County Detention Center records, Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, is being held on a $400,000 bond. He's charged with aggravated assault. Police responded to Priceville...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Storm damage, injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports damage and injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur. Downed power lines and trees also reported. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Avoid the area if possible. The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency confirms damage at Kimberly Park Trailer Park off...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale Co. business owner facing 2nd theft charge as more allegations surface
A Lauderdale County business owner is still being sought by investigators as a new theft charge and more allegations come to light. Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington, owner of Lamar Construction, is accused of stealing thousands from at least five people in Lauderdale County and multiple others in Tennessee, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
Do you know them? DPD search for alleged fraudsters
Authorities are asking for help identifying two people connected to a fraudulent use of credit card case.
Suspect allegedly threatening Jack Daniel Bottling Facility arrested
A suspect who reportedly made a threat to the Jack Daniel's Bottling Facility in Lynchburg Monday morning was taken into custody in Maury County.
Security guard charged with drug trafficking at Grissom basketball game
A 25-year-old man who had been hired to assist with security at a Grissom High School basketball game was arrested on drug-related charges.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
WAFF
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman is out of $1,200 after a scammer tricked her into believing the unimaginable. Katie Bryant received a phone call from her mother’s number on Saturday and when she answered, a man’s voice told her that he was holding her mother in captivity.
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
wbrc.com
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
WAAY-TV
Undercover investigation busts several Giles Co. stores for illegally selling vapes, beer to minors
An investigation aimed at reducing the "vaping epidemic" among children in Giles County, Tennessee, resulted in 14 stores being charged with illegal sales of alcohol or vapes to minors, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office. Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said his office first alerted the community about the...
One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.
Limestone Correctional Officer charged with harassment after alleged kiss on the cheek
58-year-old Troy Jefferson Hughes is said to have turned himself into the Limestone County Sheriff's Office earlier this week after being accused of an unwanted advance while on the job.
