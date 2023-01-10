ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97 Rock

Exploring the 6 Best Mountain Towns in Washington State

Here Are Six Of The Most Beautiful Mountain Towns In Washington State. Washington State is home to some of the most stunning mountain towns in the US. What Are The Best Mountain Towns To Visit In Washington State?. From the bustling, small-town charm of Leavenworth to the breathtaking views of...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima

A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
YAKIMA, WA
q13fox.com

Atmospheric river hits Western Washington Thursday and Friday

Seattle - An atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday, bringing heavy rain and gusty wind at times to Western Washington. Temperatures will be mild today, making it into the mid 50s. We will be keeping an eye on some of our area rivers prone to flooding during atmospheric river events. The Skokomish River near Potlatch is expected to hit moderate flood stage Thursday afternoon.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State

Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mid-Columbia region drought is making its way out

MID-COLUMBIA REGION — We’ve seen our weather get progressively more wet. This means the drought we’ve been experiencing for several years in the region is starting to decline, and will hopefully ease farmers’ water concerns. Some agronomists and farmers came together Tuesday and Wednesday for the Pacific Northwest Direct Seed Association’s annual conference. They had some insight on what the...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup

The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here’s A Look At Every Type Of Washington License Plate For 2023

When you buy a new car, one of the things that get factored into the sticker shock is the cost of your license plates. Washington state has one of the highest taxes in the country and our car tabs are not excluded from the list of things that cost too much. Regardless of the cost of the license plate, sometimes we just want a cool special plate on the back of our ride.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Heavy rain brings high avalanche danger to mountain passes

An atmospheric river moving across Western Washington is causing high avalanche danger in parts of the Cascades. Snow in the mountains will eventually turn to rain on Thursday, and that combination, along with warmer temperatures, will cause dangerous conditions. The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning...
KING COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Employee-owned firm creates blueprint for sustained success

From small updates to large-scale projects, commercial or residential, Meier Architecture – Engineering has designed a wide range of structures across the Tri-Cities and beyond. In business since 1982, and recently celebrating its 40th year, the company has grown from a small engineering firm to a full-service host of...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy