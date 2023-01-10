A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.

