Names Released: Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena; Juvenile Driver Involved
Monday night (1/9) just after 11pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on US 20 West, about a tenth-mile west of William Drive, in Galena. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that an eastbound 2011 Chevy Cobalt driven by 18-year-old Mallory E...
Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque
A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
Single Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County Leads To Fatality; Name Released
According to a police report today (Tuesday, January 10th) at 06:52am, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. They reported a single motor vehicle rollover crash with an injury in the 11,000 block of CTH H, just north of the intersection of Back Road, Town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County, WI.
Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
This Popular Dubuque Coffee Shop is Expanding to a Second Location
You can ask people what the most important meal of the day, but I'm sure a lot of people would choose coffee over breakfast if faced with an either-or scenario. Most people cannot function without clutching one or two cups every single morning. No matter the volume of coffeeshops in any given neighborhood, most can coexistence and many can thrive.
Man Takes His Own Life After Traffic Stop Near Farley, IA on Monday
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sherriff's Department, a man took his own life after being stopped by police around 11:30 p m Monday, January 2nd. The release states the Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle near Highway 20 and Sullivan Rd just before 11:30 pm . They were assisted on the stop by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle.
Dubuque Offering Additional Jule Bus Routes Free To Commuters
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque’s public transportation system, the Jule, will add new routes to its fixed-route services starting January 9th. The City is piloting these new routes in an effort to remove transportation barriers for Dubuque’s workforce, with the routes being free...
Vote National Mississippi River Museum With Target Circle; It Could Be Worth $15K!
According to a press release the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has been selected as one of five nonprofit organizations for the first cycle of the Target Circle Partnership Program for 2023, a one-time opportunity for Target Circle members to vote for the River Museum and earn a share of a $15,000 donation from Target.
Vote for Dubuque’s Mississippi Riverwalk as One of the Best in National Poll
At the start of every year, USA Today asks readers to participate in their "10Best Readers' Choice Awards." The USA Today staff asks readers and avid travelers to vote for the top 20 nominees in various areas: food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, outdoor activities, etc. To give you an idea...
Join Y105 at the 2023 Dubuque Bridal Expo This Sunday (1/15)
Join Y105 as we broadcast on-location at the 2023 Dubuque Bridal Expo on Sunday, January 15th from 10:30am - 12:30pm!. The 2023 Dubuque Bridal Expo is taking place from 12pm to 3pm at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. This isn't your average bridal show — this is a one-of-a-kind Experience. Doors will open at 11am for VIP-registered brides and/or grooms along with their designated guests only. VIP tickets can be purchased here and include the following items:
Family Fun At Sundown Mountain Resort; Beginners Always Welcome!
My job often affords me unique experiences. Whether its judging at Bacon-fest, perusing the wares at Brewfest, introducing and hanging with my favorite bands, or going to any number of awesome local events, charities, and fund raisers. This weekend was no different as I turned back the clock, and dawned skis for the first time in 13+ years at Sundown Mountain Resort.
Dubuque Rescue Mission is the First “Kwik Care” Recipient of 2023
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Dubuque Leisure Services Hosting Job Fair for Seasonal Positions
According to a press release from the city of Dubuque, our local Leisure Services Department will host a job fair with on-site interviews for 2023 summer and seasonal positions on Thursday, January 5th, from 3 to 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Clubhouse, located at 2200 Bunker Hill Road. This event is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. All skill and experience levels are welcome. Jobs are available for ages 15 and up.
Did You Catch a Glimpse of the Wolf Moon Over Dubuque?
2023 brings us a whopping 13 chances to catch a glimpse of a full moon, with the first having occurred on Friday, January 6th. If you found yourself out and about last Friday night, you might've seen the first full moon of the year: the Wolf Moon. A credit to...
Iowa’s Eating Disorders Awareness Week Announced; Local Resources Available
The Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa (EDCI) has announced they will be offering a plethora of programming and events during the Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW), which will be running from February 24th - March 5th, 2023. For those unaware, EDAW is a national event in which organizations from around...
The Dubuque Bridal Expo Looks to Be Even Bigger in 2023
Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2023 can...
Bill Blagg Talks Illusions, the Power of Magic Ahead of His Dubuque Show
The renowned Bill Blagg is bringing his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! will show the Tri-States "the impossible" at 7:30pm. The show also marks the 10th anniversary series of live entertainment at UD Heritage Center. Blagg...
Start the New Year with a New Career at Express Pros’ Hiring Event
Join Y105 as we broadcast on-location at Express Employment Professionals on Thursday, January 12th for their hiring event from 1-4pm!. Express Employment Professionals will be hosting a hiring event at their location on JFK Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque. This is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to start their new year with a new career, or a job that better suits their financial needs, lifestyle, and flexibility.
