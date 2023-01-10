ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UNR NevadaNews

Extension’s Gardening in Nevada classes return in February

"Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series” returns in February to help both new gardeners and those who already have a green thumb hone their gardening skills. Led by University of Nevada, Reno Extension and their certified Master Gardeners and offered in partnership with Washoe County Regional Parks and Open Space, these classes are free and run 6 – 8 p.m., every Tuesday, Feb. 7 – March 28, at Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road in Reno.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
UNR NevadaNews

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

I hope this message finds you well as we prepare for the start of the spring semester. Soon students will move back into our residential communities and spring semester instruction will begin. This is an exciting time, one that as we approach the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday offers us an opportunity to think about our involvement in our community and our role in the world around us.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy